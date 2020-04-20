OTTAWA --

Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand



A well-priced Pinot Noir under $20 produced from organically and biodynamically grown grapes from a bio-grow certified winery. Dry, medium-bodied with ripe raspberry, dark cherry, dried herbs smooth and bright on the palate

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 163972

Columbia Valley, Washington, United States



A juicy, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of ripe blackberry and toasty oak on the nose. Fresh with bright blackberry, spiced plum, vanilla and minty flavours on the palate. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 551473

Slavonia, Croatia



From Slavonia, Kutjevo's Grasevina 2018 is floral with ripe pear, apple aromas on the nose, dry, fresh and zesty on the palate with grapefruit, fresh melon, citrus flavours and finishing spicy with a briny minerality. Pair with creamy shellfish or pasta dishes. Wine grapes were sourced from the Danube-Kutjevo Vineyard. This grape is known by many other names, such as Welschriesling, Ryzlink and Olasz Rizling. This was grown in ancient volcanic soil from an old world winery.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2021

\ Plush Pork Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 519074

Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada



A creamy, full-bodied and zesty Niagara Chardonnay with ripe yellow apple, honeydew melon, toasted nut and smoky mineral flavours on the palate. Pair with halibut steak in lemon butter.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $23.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 116384

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario VQA, Canada



Full-bodied and gorgeously rich apricot and peach jam with luscious layers of hedonism and lip-licking happiness. Perfect as dessert on its own or with fruit cobbler or flan.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2015-2023

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 390351