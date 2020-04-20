Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Apr. 20, 2020
Momo Organic Pinot Noir 2018, Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, Kutjevo Grasevina 2018, Angels Gate Mountainview Chardonnay 2015, PondView Estate Winery Gold Series Vidal Icewine 2015
OTTAWA --
Momo Organic Pinot Noir 2018
Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand
A well-priced Pinot Noir under $20 produced from organically and biodynamically grown grapes from a bio-grow certified winery. Dry, medium-bodied with ripe raspberry, dark cherry, dried herbs smooth and bright on the palate
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 163972
Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Columbia Valley, Washington, United States
A juicy, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of ripe blackberry and toasty oak on the nose. Fresh with bright blackberry, spiced plum, vanilla and minty flavours on the palate. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 551473
Kutjevo Grasevina 2018
Slavonia, Croatia
From Slavonia, Kutjevo's Grasevina 2018 is floral with ripe pear, apple aromas on the nose, dry, fresh and zesty on the palate with grapefruit, fresh melon, citrus flavours and finishing spicy with a briny minerality. Pair with creamy shellfish or pasta dishes. Wine grapes were sourced from the Danube-Kutjevo Vineyard. This grape is known by many other names, such as Welschriesling, Ryzlink and Olasz Rizling. This was grown in ancient volcanic soil from an old world winery.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
\ Plush Pork Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 519074
Angels Gate Mountainview Chardonnay 2015
Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A creamy, full-bodied and zesty Niagara Chardonnay with ripe yellow apple, honeydew melon, toasted nut and smoky mineral flavours on the palate. Pair with halibut steak in lemon butter.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $23.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 116384
PondView Estate Winery Gold Series Vidal Icewine 2015
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario VQA, Canada
Full-bodied and gorgeously rich apricot and peach jam with luscious layers of hedonism and lip-licking happiness. Perfect as dessert on its own or with fruit cobbler or flan.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2015-2023
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 390351