OTTAWA --  

Momo Organic Pinot Noir 2018

Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand

A well-priced Pinot Noir under $20 produced from organically and biodynamically grown grapes from a bio-grow certified winery. Dry, medium-bodied with ripe raspberry, dark cherry, dried herbs smooth and bright on the palate

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  163972

Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Columbia Valley, Washington, United States

A juicy, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of ripe blackberry and toasty oak on the nose. Fresh with bright blackberry, spiced plum, vanilla and minty flavours on the palate. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO:  551473

Kutjevo Grasevina 2018

Slavonia, Croatia

From Slavonia, Kutjevo's Grasevina 2018 is floral with ripe pear, apple aromas on the nose, dry, fresh and zesty on the palate with grapefruit, fresh melon, citrus flavours and finishing spicy with a briny minerality. Pair with creamy shellfish or pasta dishes. Wine grapes were sourced from the Danube-Kutjevo Vineyard. This grape is known by many other names, such as Welschriesling, Ryzlink and Olasz Rizling. This was grown in ancient volcanic soil from an old world winery.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
\ Plush Pork Wine 
Price: $15.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  519074

Angels Gate Mountainview Chardonnay 2015

Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A creamy, full-bodied and zesty Niagara Chardonnay with ripe yellow apple, honeydew melon, toasted nut and smoky mineral flavours on the palate. Pair with halibut steak in lemon butter.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $23.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO:  116384

PondView Estate Winery Gold Series Vidal Icewine 2015

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario VQA, Canada

Full-bodied and gorgeously rich apricot and peach jam with luscious layers of hedonism and lip-licking happiness. Perfect as dessert on its own or with fruit cobbler or flan.

Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2015-2023
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO:  390351