Murder suspect arrested and charged in death of South Glengarry woman
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 12:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 18, 2018 12:19AM EDT
A Nova Scotia man is facing first degree murder charges in the death of a South Glengarry woman.
Ontario Provincial Police launched a homicide investigation after the body of 26-year-old Emilie Maheu was discovered on the morning of October 13th. Maheu was reported missing two days earlier.
Maheu had been reported missing from a residence on County Road 34 on Thursday. She was last seen leaving her work in Alexandria around 1 p.m.
Copeland says on Saturday around 11:30 a.m., officers “responded to reports of a body discovered,” on Concession Road 3, and “confirmed it was the same identity” as the missing woman.
Smeltzer is expected to appear in court this week.