Murder charges laid after woman's body found in Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Carleton Place woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River in the village of Pakenham.

Rose Kerwin's body was found in the river Nov. 12. Later that month, OPP appealed for tips from the public to help solve the case. Kerwin was 50 years old.

In a news release Tuesday, police announced that two people had been arrested.

Marcel Lapensee, 56, of Carleton Place and Samantha Osborne, 23, of Iroquois are each facing one count of first-degree murder.

Police also announced that the pair were charged in connection with a separate sexual assault investigation that involved a different victim, which was reported to OPP on Nov. 15.

In that case, each of the accused is charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Both accused were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on Tuesday.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson and William Eltherington.