OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Murder charges laid after woman's body found in Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

    Ontario Provincial Police say two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Carleton Place woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River in the village of Pakenham.

    Rose Kerwin's body was found in the river Nov. 12. Later that month, OPP appealed for tips from the public to help solve the case. Kerwin was 50 years old.

    In a news release Tuesday, police announced that two people had been arrested.

    Marcel Lapensee, 56, of Carleton Place and Samantha Osborne, 23, of Iroquois are each facing one count of first-degree murder.

    Police also announced that the pair were charged in connection with a separate sexual assault investigation that involved a different victim, which was reported to OPP on Nov. 15.

    In that case, each of the accused is charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

    Both accused were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on Tuesday.

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson and William Eltherington.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News