OTTAWA -- Orleans MPP Stephen Blais is calling on the Ontario government to take over responsibility of Regional Road 174 from the city of Ottawa.

Blais introduced the Uploading Highways 174 and 17 Act, 2021, which would return both roads to provincial jurisdiction after having been downloaded to the municipalities by the Progressive Conservative government of Mike Harris back in the 1990s.

"A generation ago the Conservative government of the day chose to download highways 174 and 17 to the municipalities," said Blais in a statement.

"While it was a convenient way to alleviate fiscal pressures at Queen’s Park they stuck local property tax payers with the bill."

According to Blais, the city of Ottawa has spent "at least $40 million in capital and operating expenses" on the 27 km highway between Highway 417 and Canaan Road.

The @OntarioPCParty used to believe uploading HWY 174 was so important they promised to do it in their first 100 days in office. #ottcity



After 1,216 days in office will @fordnation support Bill 26 and upload HWY 174 and HWY 17? #onpoli #hecklingcabinet pic.twitter.com/BLPyniIO0U — Stephen Blais (@StephenBlais) October 27, 2021

In 2014, the Progressive Conservatives promised to upload responsibility for the road in Ottawa's east end to the province if the party won the provincial election.

Speaking at the Ontario Legislature on Wednesday, Blais noted former PC leader Tim Hudak promised to upload the highway within 100 days if the Progressive Conservatives won the election in 2014.

"It's has been 1,216 days since this government took office, 1,216 days Mr. Speaker and there has been no action. The premier likes to say yes," said Blais as he was cut off by hecklers at Queen's Park.

"Will (Premier Doug Ford) finally say yes to the residents of Wendover, the residents of Rockland, to the residents of Ottawa, will the premier finally yes to the residents of Orleans, approve Bill 26 and upload Highways 174 and 17."

In 2013, council passed a motion calling on the province to takeover responsibility for Highway 174.