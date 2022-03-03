MP calls on Ottawa to rename street outside Russian Embassy after Ukraine's president

A northern Ontario MP is calling on the city of Ottawa to rename a portion of the street outside the Russian Embassy in honour of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

NDP MP Charlie Angus presented the motion in the House of Commons on Thursday, calling for Charlotte Street in Sandy Hill to be renamed Zelenskyy Boulevard.

The motion received unanimous consent in the House.

"I think we are doing everything we can in Canada, but what we have learned in this battle is that symbols matter and the symbolism I think right now for the Ukrainian people is to call out Putin wherever we can," Angus said.

For those who live near the Russian Embassy, the motion brought mixed reviews.

"I don’t think it should be changed," said Tim Larock. "Maybe name a street in an area that’s being built right now or something."

Sean MacIsaac said the idea was a bit like poking the bear.

"It’s clear what Canada’s position is because they support Ukraine," said MacIssac.

Emily Kovac, who lives in the area, said the president of Ukraine is showing a lot of good leadership during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I think it’s something we should highlight here too," she said.

This street also holds significance for the city as Charlotte Street honours the city’s first female mayor, Charlotte Whitton, meaning the change might not be easily done.

No one from the city of Ottawa was available for an on-camera interview Thursday, but in a statement the Office of Mayor Jim Watson says in part, “The City recently installed 'Free Ukraine' street blades as a gesture of support for the people of Ukraine. Mayor Watson looks forward to receiving the request from the House of Commons before determining next steps, which includes consulting the public, particularly residents of affected and surrounding streets."

Meanwhile, the process of renaming a street can be complicated.

In Ottawa, the commemorative street naming process includes: staff vetting requests for a street name, a 30 day public consultation period, and a report to council.

To change a name of a street, the city requires 50 per cent plus one of all households on that street to be in favour.

However, MP Angus remains in favour of the idea.

“To remind the Russians that this man’s life cannot be squandered in a geo-political struggle and the Ukrainian people can’t be squandered,” said Angus.