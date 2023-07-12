Motion to pull city of Ottawa advertising on Meta platforms divides council

A motion at Ottawa city council Wednesday to suspend advertising on Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram because of Meta's threats to pull access to Canadian news failed by a single vote.

Coun. Laura Dudas introduced the motion Wednesday.

"Ottawa residents have a fundamental right to a strong, free, and independent Press, one that is not censored by American social media giants," the motion, seconded by Coun. Stéphanie Plante said.

It called for non-critical advertising campaigns to be suspended on all Meta platforms until the company resumes discussions with the Government of Canada or reverses its ban on Canadian news links on its platforms.

"Truly, this might be symbolic… but frankly, it is inappropriate for an American social media giant to bully local or national media in Canada," Dudas told her council colleagues. "I just can't abide by it, I can't stand for it."

Council was split, with 11 members, including the mayor, voting in favour, but 12 voting against. Two councillors were absent Wednesay.

Staff said Facebook advertising is effective.

"Theatres, for example, where using Facebook to promote things that are underselling, for example, show immediate and very positive results," cultural services manager Dan Chenier said. "So it is a pretty effective approach to generating new business for very targeted applications."

Chenier says Meta advertising also generates broader awareness about things like seasonal sign-ups for recreational programs.

"It is an effective tool for us," he said.

Staff say about 20 per cent of the city's advertising is on Meta platforms.

Not city’s fight, some councillors say

The battle between Meta and Canadian news outlets comes on the heels of the federal government's controversial Online News Act, otherwise known as Bill C-18, which forces tech giants like Meta and Google to pay media outlets for content that is shared, previewed or otherwise repurposed on their platforms.

Both companies have threatened or have already started blocking Canadian news content on their platforms. In response, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram. The city of Gatineau, Que., across the Ottawa River from Ottawa, has also made the same move.

But some councillors in Ottawa said they didn't believe it was the city's fight.

"I wish we weren't having this conversation. I don't think it belongs at this table in the first place, but we're here now," said Coun. Shawn Menard. "I think the solution that's been put forward is performative in my view and it's going to affect our residents in a negative way. This is a federal government issue."

Sutcliffe voted in favour of Dudas' motion, but told reporters after council that he wasn't heavily invested in the outcome.

"To be honest, I don't have strong feelings either way about it. I supported the motion because I support the principles behind it and I also tend to agree with some of the councillors who asked the question about whether this is our fight," he said.

"This is not high on my priority list, but that doesn't mean it's not fair game for somebody to bring it to council, but it wasn't a big issue of concern for me."