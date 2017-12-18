Mother Teresa HS students hope to skip final exam
Mr. Nuyens, a grade 12 International Business teacher at Mother Teresa High School, posted a photo on twitter saying the final exam would be cancelled if the post could get 75,000 retweets by January 12th. (@MTNuyens/Twitter)
Grade 12 students at Mother Teresa High School are hoping social media can help them avoid a test.
Mr. Nuyens posted a tweet saying students in his Grade 12 International Business Class won’t have to write their final exam if they can get 75,000 retweets by January 12.
Nuyens says “this is International Marketing at work!”
As of Monday, the tweet had 11,000 retweets.
Nuyens is a High School Math and Business teacher at Mother Teresa High School.
