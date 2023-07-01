Mother Nature rains on Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa

A sea of red, white and rain geared covered downtown Ottawa and several parks and vehicles across the capital, as residents and visitors celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.

A severe thunderstorm and heavy rain that rumbled through Ottawa-Gatineau Saturday afternoon forced officials to temporarily suspend Canada Day activities at LeBreton Flats, on Parliament Hill and at events in the suburbs.

However, the weather cleared to allow officials to resume Canada Day festivities for the evening, including the Tim Hortons Canada Day fireworks display at LeBreton Flats at 10 p.m.

As pf 6:45 p.m., the fireworks in Kanata, Beacon Hill and Dunrobin have been cancelled due to the weather. Organizers of the Kanata Canada Day celebration say the fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 10 p.m. at Walter Baker Park.

Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of people packed LeBreton Flats to kick off Canada's birthday party with the daytime show.

"The world and our country are facing incredible challenges right now," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the crowd.

"War has returned to Europe; climate change is making extreme weather like wildfires, floods and hurricanes even worse; inflation, even though it is getting better, is still putting real stress on families. But no matter the challenges we face, we will get through it the same way we always do by staying true to our values."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people attending Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats, Ottawa on July 1, 2023. Canada's capital city will see some festivities around Parliament Hill, but the main entertainment will be at LeBreton Flats, just west of downtown, where celebrations are expected to return to a sense of normalcy this year. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The daytime ceremony included performances by Tyler Shaw, Pierre Kwenders, Josiane and Diyet. The evening show features performances by Jann Arden, Roxane Bruneau, Jojo Mason and France D'Amour.

The Canada Day daytime show at LeBreton Flats featured a special citizenship ceremony, with 17 new Canadians taking the oath of citizenship.

"We're blessed to have that opportunity," Jessica Saint-Dic said after becoming a Canadian citizen.

"I feel very special to be welcomed this way," Ralph Saint-Dic said.

The new Canadians are from Burundi, Cameroon, Haiti, France and Kuwait.

"Throughout history people have looked to Canada as an amazing place, but increasingly now people are coming to Canada to proudly call it their home and build their lives and our communities and our country altogether," Trudeau said.

"That's why today we celebrate the fact Canada now counts 40 million people."

Hot and humid weather gripped Ottawa for Canada Day festivities, while a blanket of smoke from wildfires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec continues to hang over the region.

The prime minister paid tribute to the firefighters battling wildfires in other parts of the country.

"In this smoky Ottawa air, thank you to the first responders and the firefighters … who are keeping us safe in these difficult times," Trudeau said.

Canadian Heritage says officials are monitoring the smoke conditions to ensure everyone's safety.

"Yes, there are some air quality issues that we are monitoring and we are following all of the guidance from the health and safety partners in the national capital region," Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault said.

"We will be adjusting our program as needed."

"Pack accordingly, maybe your most comfortable running shoes, bring a small umbrella, some sunscreen in case the sun does come out, and I suggest a refillable water container," Brualt said on Newstalk 580 CFRA Saturday morning.

Doors opened at LeBreton Flats at 9 a.m.

Canada Day crowds at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa. July 1, 2023. (CTV News)

"There is so much going on for our celebrations for Canada's birthday," Brault said, adding it has taken three weeks to set up the stage at LeBreton Flats.

Several protesters attended the Canada Day party at LeBreton Flats, holding up signs reading, 'Trudeau Must Go'

Canada Day events are also be held on Parliament Hill, at the National Arts Centre and in Barrhaven, Kanata, Riverside South, Stittsville, Petrie Island and other locations across the city.

Steve Ball, president of the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association tells 580 CFRA that downtown hotels are booked solid.

"The downtown properties are reporting a pretty heavy load tonight, so we're very excited and very optimistic that it's going to be a great evening," he said. "Canada Day is a pretty dependable event for us to draw people from all over the region. We would like to have seen more extension, particularly over the weekend. When Canada Day falls on a Saturday, Sunday it drops off considerably, but Saturday night—solid."

Ottawa police say officers from the RCMP, OPP and 10 municipal police forces will be in Ottawa to assist with security operations.

"That expanded perimeter put some strain on our resources," Acting Supt. Frank D'Aoust said.

Police say there will be an increased police presence throughout the downtown core and at LeBreton Flats this weekend, with a "significant presence" in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill and Lowertown.

Police are also conducting its 'MarketSafe' initiative in the ByWard Market, with an increased police presence between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. every night this weekend.

Fireworks expected to go ahead

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA Saturday morning, Brault said the Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks should go ahead as planned, but Canadian Heritage is staying in touch with forecasters.

"As of right now, we are going forward with the fireworks," Brault said just before 8 a.m. "Everything is always dependent on the weather. Last-minute decisions sometimes need to be made, but as of this morning, we are hopeful that we're going forward with some fireworks this evening."

Brault said planners look at whether or not there's extreme weather like thunderstorms and heavy winds when deciding whether it's safe to go ahead.

Canada Day schedule changes

Canadian Heritage postponed the afternoon events at LeBreton Flats due to the severe thunderstorms. As of 6:30 p.m., Canadian Heritage said the evening show at LeBreton Flats is proceeding at 8 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Beacon Hill Community Association has cancelled tonight's fireworks in Loyola Park. The Dunrobin Community Association also cancelled its fireworks display.

Fireworks have been postponed in Kanata tonight due to the weather. Organizers of the Kanata Canada Day celebration say the fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 10 p.m. at Walter Baker Park.

Canada Day celebrations will proceed with fireworks this evening at Petrie Island and in Barrhaven. The Riverside South Community Association says fireworks are still scheduled for tonight.

The Greely Community Association says fireworks are still set for 10 p.m. at the Greely Community Centre.

Canada Day festivities in Stittsville resumed Saturday evening, with fireworks still scheduled.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo bus and O-Train service is free all day, continuing until 4 a.m. Sunday. STO service in Gatineau is also free.

OC Transo says O-Train Line 1 and buses will operate on a special Canada Day schedule with increased evening frequency.

The O-Train will be running from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Canada Day transit service sign at Rideau Station. July 1, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

Travelling to LeBreton Flats

OC Transpo and Canadian Heritage says if you are travelling to the LeBreton Flats entrance on Wellington Street, take O-Train Line 1 or a bus to Lyon Station.

Access to Pimisi Station will be restricted through the day. All trains will bypass Pimisi Station between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

After the fireworks at LeBreton Flats, westbound O-Train vehicles will bypass Pimisi Station.

Customers travelling westbound to neighbourhoods in Ottawa west, Nepean, Barrhaven, Kanata or Stittsville will be directed to bus service on Albert Street at Booth Street.

Customers travelling eastbound from LeBreton Flats can board the train at Pimisi Station.

Restricted items

Canadian Heritage says the following items will not be allowed at LeBreton Flats on Canada Day

Bags exceeding 35.5 cm X 30.5 cm X 19 cm

Alcohol

Firearms

Bombs

Fireworks

No dogs or pets are allowed at the Canada Day festivities at LeBreton Flats.

Road closures

The city of Ottawa says the following roads will be closed from Saturday at 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Bank Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Bay Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Booth Street from Albert Street to rue Eddy, Gatineau

Bronson Avenue from Slater Street to Sparks Street

Fleet Street from Lett Street to Booth Street

Kent Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Lett Street from Fleet Street to Wellington Street

Lloyd Street from Fleet Street to Lett Street

Lyon Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Metcalfe Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

O'Connor Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

Portage Bridge from Wellington Street to rue Laurier, Gatineau

Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Bank Street

Slidell Street/Onigam Street from Lemieux Island to Bayview Station Road

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at Parkdale Avenue to Wellington Street

Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street North

Vimy Place from Wellington Street to Booth Street

Wellington Street from Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Elgin Street

The following roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 12 a.m.

Albert Street from Bronson Street to Bayview Station Road

Slater Street from Albert Street to Bronson Avenue

Well wishes from the U.S.

U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen wished all Canadians a happy Canada Day on behalf of U.S. President Joe Biden and the people of the United States,

"As Canada celebrates the 156th anniversary of Confederation, I’m reminded that our friendship substantially pre-dates Confederation. This year, we will celebrate nearly two centuries of diplomatic relations between our two countries as our consulate in Halifax marks the 190th year of its opening," Cohen said in a statement Saturday morning.

"Our historic partnership has been on display since last month with U.S. and Canadian firefighters standing side by side fighting an unprecedented number of fires that have threatened people and homes and businesses across Canada. As many as 1,800 American firefighters have travelled to help their Canadian counterparts without a second thought, just as Canadians do to help Americans whenever we need them."

Cohen closed with a wink and a nod to our shared language and its subtle differences.

"And so, to our Canadian friends, neighbo(u)rs, and family: Happy Canada Day! Bonne Fête du Canada!"

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy