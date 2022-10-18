Most Ottawa residents want ‘urgent action on homelessness’, Nanos Research poll
With less than a week to go before Ottawa residents vote in the municipal election, a new poll by Nanos Research shows strong support from residents to address homelessness.
According to the poll, eight in ten residents agree than ending homelessness should be an urgent goal in Ottawa. Nine in ten Ottawa residents support or somewhat support building new affordable housing.
"This survey by Nanos Research for the Ottawa Mission shows a significant proportion of Ottawans, about 83 per cent, believe that it is urgent to have action on homelessness," Nik Nanos of Nanos Research said.
"The other thing is, there is a significant amount of support for new affordable housing and Ottawans are very engaged on this issue. They want to hear from local candidates on this, and they are more likely to support candidates that have solutions that fight homelessness and deal with affordable housing."
Nanos says that almost two in ten residents are worried or somewhat worried about paying their housing costs next month.
"I think one of the surprisingly things if we look at the long term trend, homelessness and affordability have always been important issues, but the level of urgency is exceptionally high right now," Nanos said. "I think that speaks to the pressure that many residents are having paying the rent, paying the mortgage or just finding a place to live. It speaks to the need for real concrete action, less talk."
The poll also showed that proposing concrete actions to end homelessness has a positive impact on the likelihood that voters will support a candidate.
"Most residents said that if a candidate for municipal council proposed concrete actions to end homelessness and build safe, affordable housing, they would be more likely or somewhat more likely to support these candidates," Nanos said.
"I think many Ottawa residents have had enough in terms of homelessness and affordable housing and they want see concrete actions and proposals," Nanos says. "If you are seeking election either at the ward level or as mayor, you better have some answers and you better be prepared to be asked by residents at the door what your policy is on homelessness and affordable housing."
Ottawa Mission CEO Peter Tilley adds, "As a foundation for human dignity, all people should have access to safe, appropriate and affordable housing."
Tilley says he is glad to see voter engagement when it comes to housing and homelessness.
"Ottawa residents are front and centre and concerned about the state of homelessness in our city," Tilley said. "We didn't see that in the previous election four years ago, it is at the forefront in this election, so it is nice to see that many people who vote are going to vote for politicians who say they are going to tackle the issue of homelessness and the lack of affordable housing in the city."
In January 2020, Ottawa City Council voted to declare a homelessness emergency in Ottawa. The Ottawa Mission estimated that 210 people are currently sleeping outside.
Tilley says the Mission has been at or near 100 per cent capacity every night. The issues have been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are dealing with challenges of being a homeless shelter during unprecedented times. We are often the last house on the block for people who no where else to turn, people who suffer from mental health or addiction issues."
Each of the leading candidates for mayor have including affordable housing and addressing homelessness in their platforms.
Candidate Mark Sutcliffe says he will build 1,000 affordable housing units a year.
Candidate Catherine McKenney wants to end chronic homelessness in one term through supportive housing and investment in housing allowances.
As part of candidate Bob Chiarelli’s platform, he wants to retrofit empty offices, for example at Tunney’s Pasture, into affordable units.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
College student killed by plane propeller after date in Georgia
A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
LIVE | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
'Help us save ourselves': Ukraine MP's message to allies
A Ukraine member of parliament is pleading with the world to give her country weapons, air force protection systems and wide-range missiles, asking allies to 'help us save ourselves.'
Testimony: What actor Kevin Spacey said at NY civil sex abuse trial
Kevin Spacey remained composed Tuesday during cross examination at a civil trial, repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he wasn't telling the truth when he denied an actor's claims that he made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s.
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
Kalin's Call: Rainfall warnings issued for New Brunswick
A rainfall warning and special weather statements have been issued for New Brunswick, with 40 to 90 mm expected in some areas.
Toronto
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
Here's the best way to see the meteor shower in Toronto this week
The Orionid meteor shower is going to peak this week.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and three years in doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
Sault dental lab gets $200K for new technology
A dental lab in the Sault is getting almost $200,000 in provincial funding for some new equipment and technology.
London
-
Uber driver files OIRPD complaint over ‘aggressive’ LPS officer
A London Uber driver has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director over an interaction with a London police officer.
-
Expanding the powers of London’s next mayor: We ask Morgan and Ramal
The stakes just got a lot higher in the race to become London’s next mayor.
-
Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure
It’s expected to be standing room only Tuesday night, as Chesley residents get to voice their concerns about the closure of their town’s emergency department.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
-
Woman injured in fall from second-floor during Wine Festival in Winnipeg
A woman at last month's Wine Festival in Winnipeg was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a serious fall.
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
Kitchener
-
Highway 6 closed near Mount Forest due to collision
A portion of Highway 6 near Mount Forest has been closed due to a collision.
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Guelph couple with terminally-ill daughter speed up wedding plans
A Guelph couple receives community support after speeding up their wedding plans so their terminally-ill daughter can be there for it.
Calgary
-
Calgary men among Canada's top 25 most wanted
Two of Canada's 25 most wanted are connected to crimes in Calgary: Kier Bryan Granado and Talal Amer.
-
Calgary's unusually warm autumn weather is coming to an end
So far, autumn has been unseasonably warm in Calgary, filling parks and pathways with people enjoying the temperatures while they last, but the end is near.
-
LIVE
LIVE | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
Saskatoon
-
‘I just don't think it's right’: Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live
Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.
-
FSIN Chief 'respects' Poundmaker Cree Nation's decision to leave FSIN
The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says he respects the decision of Poundmaker Cree Nation to leave the FSIN, but he says the band will still receive benefits secured by the federation.
-
Saskatoon mayor in support of drag story time event
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark spoke out in support of Sunday's Reading With Royalty event at the Nutrien Wonderhub.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
'My safety is my priority': Albertans protest location of proposed addictions recovery centre
Dozens of protesters lined a road near Sylvan Lake, Alta., Monday over concerns that opening a new recovery centre on the outskirts of town will be a danger to the area.
-
MacEwan University's women's soccer team forfeits 9 wins after fielding ineligible player
The nationally ranked and defending national champion Griffins wrapped up the regular season on Sunday in first place in the Prairie division with 12 wins and two losses, but had the majority of their wins forfeited that day 'due to a misinterpretation of eligibility rules related to changes caused by pandemic disruptions.'
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
Doug McCallum wants a re-count in Surrey's election: How he could get one, and who pays
Doug McCallum was gracious in defeat when he was ousted as Surrey's mayor in Saturday's election, but less than 72 hours later he announced he won't be conceding after all.
-
Lifetime teaching ban for B.C. vice-principal convicted on child porn charges
A former vice-principal from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been handed a lifetime teaching ban, months after he was convicted on child pornography charges.
Regina
-
'Hope the chips fall in our favour': Riders not giving up in race for final playoff spot
The Saskatchewan Roughriders still have a chance at clinching a playoff spot. However, the battle won’t be easy, as the Riders must win their final regular season games and hope the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lose.
-
Regina residents voice concerns over Catalyst Committee consultation transparency
Regina residents are voicing concerns over the lack of information being provided online by the City of Regina about the Catalyst Committee’s community consultation.
-
Phone scam claims recipient close contact of someone with monkeypox: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising residents of a phone scam claiming the recipient is a close contact to someone with monkeypox.