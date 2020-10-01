OTTAWA -- An early morning fire has damaged "The Farmhouse" at Strathmere resort in North Gower.

Ottawa Fire received a call just before 8 a.m. reporting smoke coming from "The Farmhouse" building at the popular resort on Phelan Road.

Officials say when firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered a heavy black smoke and extreme heat coming from the kitchen on the main floor of the building.

The fire was under control seven minutes after firefighters arrived on scene.

No one was hurt, and no other buildings on the property were damaged by the fire.

Strathmere is a retreat and spa facility that hosts weddings, meetings, retreats and special events.

Firefighters are battling a fire at the Strathmere resort at 1980 Phelan road. We have knocked down the main body of the fire and are checking for extensions. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/XtqOfOu0Ae — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 1, 2020

According to Strathmere's website, The Farmhouse is "an 1860s fieldstone farmhouse is our most intimate venue featuring lovely lounges, a reception room with doors leading to patios and lawns, and a covered veranda overlooking the Heritage Garden to enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres."

The Farmhouse can hold 20 to 65 people for dinner, up to 90 for the reception.