More than 5,000 Hydro One customers face a power outage
A power outage in Manotick area is seen highlighted on this map from the Hydro One website.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 6:38AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2017 11:56AM EST
More than 5,000 Hydro One customers south of Ottawa are without power this morning. Residents in the Manotick, North Gower, Metcalfe and Osgoode areas are in the black.
At this point, Hydro One says they hope to have power restored by 8:30 a.m.