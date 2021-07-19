OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says there are more than 3,000 vaccine doses available for first and second shots at community clinics in Ottawa Monday that do not require any appointments.

The city is allowing a limited number of walk-ins while supplies last in an effort to make vaccinations as easy as possible. The city is encouraging anyone with a second dose appointment scheduled for later this summer or into the fall to move their second dose up as early as possible.

Here are the locations and number of appointments available as of 10 a.m.:

Canadian Tire Centre: 94

Canterbury Recreation Complex: 27

Eva James Community Centre: 471

Nepean Sportsplex – Halls A+B: 235

Nepean Sportsplex – Rink: 336

Orleans YMCA: 309

Ottawa City Hall: 369

University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex: 1,483

Community clinics are open for first and second dose drop-ins between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Residents are able to receive a second dose at least 28 days after receiving an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer), and at least eight weeks after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine.

To cancel your previously booked appointment and replace it with an earlier one, visit the provincial booking system or use this tool.