More than 100 weapons seized from Gatineau, Que. home: Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says 108 weapons have been found in a home in Gatineau, Que. during the execution of a search warrant in early February.

CBSA investigators from the Weapons Smuggling Integrated Enforcement Team (WSIET) and Gatineau Police searched a home located in the Versant District on Feb. 6 and found 61 firearms, 13 prohibited weapons, 22 air guns, 12 prohibited devices -- six silencers and six high-capacity magazines – ammunition, shipping documents and packaging for silencers and five electronic devices.

The investigation started in November 2023 when the CBSA found a silencer in a courier package during commercial operations at Toronto's Pearson Airport. A Gatineau resident was identified in relation to “previous customs seizures for prohibited weapons.”

Though a 62-year-old man was arrested, police say charges will be recommended to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) upon completion of the investigation.

"This search once again demonstrates the Canada Border Services Agency's efforts to control imports of prohibited weapons and devices. We are working with police forces to combat gun smuggling and trafficking in Canada and Quebec and protect our communities," said Annie Beauséjour, regional director general, Quebec region, CBSA.