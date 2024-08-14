More than 1,000 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024

More than four vehicles a day have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024.

Statistics on the Ottawa Police Service's crime map show 1,016 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since January 1, including 43 in the first 13 days of August.

Vehicle thefts include joy riding, opportunistic thefts, and "single-use crimes," according to police.

Ottawa police reported 1,854 vehicles were reported stolen in 2023 and 1,289 vehicles in 2022.

In July, the Ontario government announced a new Ontario Provincial Police helicopter will be located in Ottawa to help police address vehicle thefts and stunt driving on roads.

"This new helicopter is a game changer for our operational capabilities and it's an exciting step forward for all of us," Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters on July 29.

"This helicopter will give us the upper hand in tracking and apprehending suspects more safely."

At least one vehicle has been stolen in all 24 wards across Ottawa this year.

Gloucester-Southgate is the hot sot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa so far this year, with 103 vehicles reported stolen since January 1.

Other hot spots for vehicle thefts this year include Bay Ward, Rideau-Vanier, Orléans East-Cumberland and River.

The top reported stolen vehicles in June were the Toyota Tacoma/Tunda, Ford F-150, Land Rover, Range Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler and the Toyota RAV 4 and 4-Runner.

Here is a look at the top 15 wards for reported vehicle thefts in the first eight months of 2024

Gloucester-Southgate: 103

Bay: 74

Rideau-Vanier: 67

River: 59

Beacon Hill-Cyrville: 56

Orléans East-Cumberland: 55

Rideau-Rockcliffe: 53

Alta Vista: 53

Barrhaven West: 51

Somerset: 48

College: 47

Orleans South-Navan: 42

Riverside South-Findlay Creek: 39

Knoxdale-Merivale: 34

Capital: 31

(Source: Ottawa Police Service crime map)