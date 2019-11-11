Commuters using the LRT service reported more issues Monday morning with R1 service in effect.

OC Transpo said there were delays westbound around 7:35a.m. due to issues with a train around St. Laurent and that R1 service had been briefly in effect between Blair and Hurdman stations.

Line 1: 7:35am Delays may be experienced westbound due to earlier issues with a train at St.Laurent. R1 service briefly in effect Blair to Hurdman. Regular service resuming. We apologize for the delay.

Line 1 8:34 am: Platform 1 at Blair is closed due to a train being held. All service will be using platform 2 until further notice https://t.co/Wlg3djepWn

Around 8:20a.m. OC Transpo said that full service resumed but minutes later announced Platform 1 at Blair was closed because a “train was being held.”

All service is currently using platform 2.