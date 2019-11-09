The head of OC Transpo had to “literally wake people up” at the Rideau Transit Group Saturday morning following another round of significant delays on the system, according to Allan Hubley, the chair of the transit commission.

The delays come a day after Hubley and the mayor announced the intention to freeze OC Transpo fares as a result of intense pressure over problems with transit.

Just before 6 a.m. OC Transpo sent out alerts notifying riders of delays as a result of a technical issue during the morning launch.

Update 5:55AM: Customers on O-Train Line 1 may experience minor delays due to a delay on the morning launch of service. Updates to follow. https://t.co/eJo4FBQK7x — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) November 9, 2019

An issue with the monitoring system on two trains Thursday morning also meant delays getting the trains on the line.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday an immobilized train at Parliament station also created delays for passengers.

Update #2 6:25am: Due to an immobilized train at Parliament station, all trains serving the Eastbound platforms from Lyon to uOttawa station. Updates to follow. https://t.co/qHbQpvScrr — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) November 9, 2019

Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley says he too is experiencing a new level of frustration.

“I know how hard our team is working - what I don't know is do we have the same level of commitment from RTG,” Hubley wrote in an e-mail. “It is time to show us why we should give you any more of our resident’s hard earned tax dollars.”

Hubley and Mayor Jim Watson announced late Friday they were recommending to freeze transit fares for January, February and March.

According to Watson, the cost of the freeze will be covered by funds withheld from maintenance payments to the Rideau Transit Group. RTG is the consortium responsible for building phase one of the new LRT system.

Issues on Saturday morning persisted for about two hours until full service resumed just after 9:30 a.m.