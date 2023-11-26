More arguments in convoy organizers' trial, committees vote on budgets and the Ontario Liberal leadership race: 5 stories to watch in Ottawa this week
The trial of two "Freedom Convoy" organizers is set to resume this week, city of Ottawa committees finalize their 2024 budgets, and an Ottawa MP could be the next Ontario Liberal leader.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trial resumes
Arguments from the defence are expected to be heard in court this week in the trial of two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers.
The Crown finished its case against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber last Monday. Lich and Barber are each accused of mischief and intimidation, among other charges connected to the massive anti-government protest in downtown Ottawa that blockaded streets for three weeks.
The Crown is hoping to prove that Lich and Barber conspired so closely together that evidence against one of them should apply to the other. The defence, however, argues that the conspiracy allegation should be dropped.
Lawyers for the accused say the Crown has not proven that Lich and Barber agreed to protest COVID-19 mandates by illegal means.
Another trial for a different prominent figure in the "Freedom Convoy" movement, Pat King, was originally scheduled to begin this week, but it has been delayed until May.
Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber wait for the Public Order Emergency Commission to begin, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget season at Ottawa city hall
City of Ottawa committees will be meeting this week to finalize their 2024 budgets to be presented to council Dec. 6.
Committees meeting to discuss budgets this week include the Ottawa Police Services Board on Monday; the Community Services Committee on Tuesday; the Planning and Housing Committee on Wednesday; the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee on Thursday; and the Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee on Friday.
The city will be spending more than $4.6 billion in operating expenses in 2024 and $1.2 billion on capital investments. Funding will come from a 2.5 per cent property tax increase, a 1.7 per cent increase in assessment growth, and higher taxes for services like transit, the police, and water.
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a $13.4 million increase in funding over 2023 levels for a net operating budget of $372.4 million, according to documents prepared for the board. The Community Services Committee is voting on a $17.5 million increase over 2023. The Planning and Housing Committee is looking at $2.2 million more. The Emergency Preparedness and Protective Service Committee is looking at a $12.7 million increase, and the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee is expecting to spend $110,000 more next year.
Ottawa City Hall (CTV News Ottawa)
Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday
With Black Friday in the books, businesses are turning to their online sales this week.
Cyber Monday is touted as the busiest online shopping day of the year. E-commerce giant Shopify says Cyber Monday sales can bring big benefits to online retailers. Last year, the company said shoppers spent $7.5 billion across its platform over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.
The increased cost of living concerns this year, however, could put a damper on sales. Deloitte predicts the average Canadian shopper will spend $1,347 this holiday season, down 11 per cent from last year.
Charities will be hoping for some much-needed funding on Giving Tuesday, which encourages people to make donations to charity. The Ottawa Food Bank, the Ottawa Mission, and the Ottawa Humane Society are some of the organizations that benefit from Giving Tuesday donations. This year, it comes at a time when many charities are facing a decline in donations because of the cost of living, while also dealing with their own rising costs.
Christmas Cheer Breakfast
The annual Christmas Cheer Breakfast to support local charities will take place this week.
CTV's Graham Richardson, Patricia Boal and Matt Skube will be back hosting this year's event, which is Dec. 1 at the Infinity Convention Centre.
Tickets are available here.
Last year, the event raised $100,000 for nearly 30 local charities including the Barrhaven Food Cupboard, Debra Dynes Family House, the Odawa Native Friendship Centre, and the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa.
Ontario Liberals pick a new leader
Ontario Liberal Party members are voting this weekend on a new leader who will challenge Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 elections.
Among the slate of candidates in Ottawa Centre Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi, who previously sat as that riding's MPP in Queen's Park.
Naqvi says his vision for the Ontario Liberal Party is to create a "strong" party, with a "big tent and a focus on its members not insiders."
The other three candidates vying for leadership are Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Beaches—East York Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith and Kingston and the Islands Liberal MPP Ted Hsu.
The Ontario Liberal Party will announce a new leader on Dec. 2 to replace Steven Del Duca, who resigned after last June's provincial election.
Ontario Liberal Party leadership hopefuls (left to right) Ted Hsu, Yasir Naqvi, Bonnie Crombie and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are seen in a composite image of four photographs respectively taken in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022; in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022; in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023; in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Justin Tang, Chris Young, Patrick Doyle
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third set of releases under a four-day truce.
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
How a Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in one night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians in surging West Bank violence, health officials say
Israeli forces operating in the occupied West Bank killed at least eight Palestinians in a 24-hour period, Palestinian health officials said Sunday, as a fragile pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip entered its third day.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigating 4 suspected arsons over the weekend in P.E.I.
Queens District RCMP are investigating a number of suspicious fires that happened in P.E.I. over the weekend.
-
Halifax sees heavy traffic following closure of the Mackay Bridge
It is a traffic nightmare during one of the year’s busiest seasons in Halifax, which is only amplified by the closure of the MacKay Bridge.
-
Halifax district RCMP investigate stabbing around Lake Echo
The Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of a stabbing in Lake Echo on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Santa Claus Parade takes over downtown Toronto to mark holiday season start
The Santa Claus Parade returned to Toronto on Sunday, marking what many believe to be the true start of the holiday season.
-
How a Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in one night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
-
New 'expression of interest' requirement for specialized programs at TDSB draws criticism and support
A new requirement for students to be considered for specialized programs within the Toronto District School Board is being called “meaningless” by one board trustee.
Montreal
-
Quebec teachers strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
-
Lessard-Therrien is the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire
Émilise Lessard-Therrien has been elected the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire.
-
Man in 60s struck and killed by stolen vehicle, Quebec police watchdog investigating
A man in his 60s has died after being hit by a vehicle that had just been stolen on Saturday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario NDP seeks to make it illegal for drivers to pass on solid double yellow lines
Chad Belanger was left with a broken neck, ribs, collarbone and sternum, a bruised heart and lungs, a concussion and PTSD following a crash caused by a truck that crossed a solid double yellow line to pass another vehicle in northern Ontario.
-
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Northern Ont. ski resort already opened
Staff at Searchmont Resort north of Sault Ste. Marie have been busy making snow and preparing amenities as eager skiers have been getting ready to hit the slopes once again.
London
-
One person suffered burns after an explosion and fire in west London
Emergency responders were called to home on Concord Road in London after an explosion and fire was reported.
-
London police dog nabs break-in suspect
A London police dog helped track down a suspect who was hiding in the bushes after allegedly trying to break into a home.
-
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
Winnipeg
-
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
-
Peter Nygard's key to the city revoked
Disgraced Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been stripped of a prestigious honour.
-
'A whole plethora of things': Manitoba Chamber Orchestra's Vinyl Vault brings music collectors downtown
Winnipeg music lovers were drawn downtown Saturday as the Manitoba Chamber Orchestra's (MCO) Vinyl Vault opened its doors once again for its monthly sale.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: $140K developer dispute, Cambridge teacher accusations, Hwy. 401 construction
A developer dispute that cost hopeful homeowners $140,000, accusations for a Cambridge teacher, and an update on Hwy. 401 construction round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Saturday evening at Fairview Park Mall.
-
LRT trains paused between Kitchener stations following crash
Grand River Transit ION trains ground to a halt between two Kitchener stations following a crash.
Calgary
-
Man shot in southeast Calgary late Saturday afternoon
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the city.
-
Ukrainians gather in Calgary to remember Holodomor
The recent horrors in Gaza and Ukraine are hitting home with people recognizing the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.
-
Guru Nanak Free Kitchen distributes food in northeast
Many Calgarians struggling to afford food due to the high cost of living got some help Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man arrested for shooting that left woman seriously injured
Saskatchewan RCMP arrested a 25-year-old Montreal Lake man on Saturday in connection with a shooting that left a woman with serious injuries.
-
Sask. premier signs agreement with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan on firearms safety
The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) signed two agreements with the provincial premier on Saturday, including one that addresses firearms education and permitting.
-
Former Saskatoon teacher 'crossed a line,' Crown claims in closing arguments
Closing arguments in the trial of a former Saskatoon teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a student wrapped up Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
Man dies in early morning Anthony Henday crash Sunday
Police believe speed was a factor in a deadly Sunday morning crash in northwest Edmonton.
-
'It's time for a change': Royal Bison craft fair prepares to close for good
One of Edmonton's biggest and longest-running craft fairs is coming to an end.
Vancouver
-
Driver fled scene of fatal crash in Surrey: RCMP
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Saturday night, and one of the drivers fled the scene, police said.
-
1 arrested, taken to hospital after police pursue tractor on B.C. highway
BC Highway Patrol officers appear to have caused a tractor to roll over to stop it from driving on Highway 1 Saturday afternoon.
-
Mikael Granlund breaks tie early in 3rd period, Sharks beat Canucks 4-3
Mikael Granlund broke a tie 22 seconds into the third period, Ty Emberson scored his first career NHL goal and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth victory in the first 21 games.
Regina
-
Man arrested for robbery after reports of woman screaming, Regina police say
A woman's screams for help led to the arrest of a man for robbery over the weekend in Regina.
-
Rush make Sask. lacrosse history in preseason loss to Calgary
The Saskatchewan Rush made provincial lacrosse history Saturday night by hosting the first professional lacrosse game in southern Saskatchewan.
-
'The house shook': Police cruiser crashes into Regina man's house
A Regina man was in for an interesting awakening after a police cruiser crashed into his house while he was napping on Friday night.