A Montreal woman made the trip to Ottawa this weekend for Remembrance Day – which is also her 100th birthday.

Giovanna Revenda Mancini was born in Montreal at 11am on November 11th 1918- just as the First World War was ending.

“I was born at exactly the time of the signature of the peace,” says Mancini.

Mancini says her father told her he could hear yelling in the streets in November 1989– he wanted to go see what the commotion was about – but the midwife says his daughter was about to be born.

During her lifetime, Mancini has seen countless historical moments as well as seen family members go off to war. “My brother Gregory and Larry too went to war.”

Sunday- Mancini is a special guest at a service held in the Memorial Hall at the War Museum. Mancini also attended the service last year at 99 years old. She recalls sitting beside the Governor General.

This year, Mancini is happy to attend. “Everybody knows I am 100... That’s why I am here.”

Mancini has received letters from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette, as well as Queen Elizabeth – even Pope Francis marking her milestone.

“I never expected to live 100 years. Never, never, never thought I would be here.”

Mancini says she has never taken a day for granted in her life. She looks forward to returning to Ottawa next year for the service.