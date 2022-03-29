Missing Ottawa teen could be 'anywhere in Ontario' police say

Lucas Chenier, 15, was last seen in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Sunday, March 20, 2022. Ottawa police say he may be walking or hitchhiking and could be anywhere in Ontario. (Handout/Ottawa Police Service) Lucas Chenier, 15, was last seen in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Sunday, March 20, 2022. Ottawa police say he may be walking or hitchhiking and could be anywhere in Ontario. (Handout/Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina