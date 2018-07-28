

CTV Ottawa





A video appears to show a van apparently soaking pedestrians in the capital.

The video was posted on YouTube yesterday with a time stamp of 3:30pm, just after a thunderstorm rolled through.

It shows a Black and McDonald truck swerving close to the curb along King Edward Avenue, hitting puddles and clearly attempting to spray water at people who are walking.

It happens three times in less than a minute.

There's been harsh criticism online, with some calling for the driver to lose their job.

CTV reached out to Black and McDonald and initially didn't get a response. The company has since replied through Twitter: saying" We are aware of this incident and it is currently under investigation. We would like to assure the public that we take incidents like this very seriously and appropriate actions will be taken.

Ottawa Police Sergeant Mark Gatien says that each incident of splashing can carry a charge of mischief. If the person being splashed by the large amounts of water were to be knocked over and hurt as well, those charges could be upgraded to assault.

Ottawa Police is asking anyone in the video or anyone with information to come forward.