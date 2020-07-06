OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have laid a mischief charge after several headstones were knocked over a the Notre Dame Cemetery on Montreal Road.

People who visited the graves of their loved ones over the weekend noticed the damage.

Most of the apparent vandalism happened on the northwest corner of the grounds.

Police told CTV News on Monday that they believe the stones were knocked over Friday evening.

Richard Crispin, 42, is facing one count of mischief.

CTV News was unable to get in touch with staff at the cemetery Monday.