There’s no place like Gnome; and they are popping up all over the city.

Finding one could be good luck for you.

Miniature Gnomes, about the size of a loonie, are making themselves at home all throughout Ottawa.

There have been over 400 since last June, according to their creator; who is asking to remain anonymous.

"I try to put one out every day," they tell CTV News Ottawa.

You could call it Ottawa’s own Gnomey Banksy, but the creator laughs when asked.

"Banksy is far, far too popular; and no, I don’t think I’m Banksy."

Not even those close to them know.

"Nobody knows, I haven’t told my partner, my family, my friends - absolutely nobody knows that I do this, and I plan on keeping it that way," they say. "I like being mysterious, hiding a little treasure for someone to find."

You could find one with help from the creator’s Instagram account, @findinggnomey.

"I usually take a picture of it up close, so you can see the detail; and, maybe one other picture to show kind of the area around it - usually I’ll put obviously what street or park it’s on," they say.

Hidden, often in plain sight, on ledges, in bushes, stuck into snow banks, even hung on trees - and, in various locations throughout the city.

"Pretty much gone all over, Orleans to Barrhaven, Kanata, Stittsville."

If you find one, you get to keep it.

"It’s a way to maybe get outside, get some fresh air; do something that’s COVID safe - and that’s a free activity to do; and it’s something for me, to get outside as well."

And just maybe, a Gnome will appear for your special occasion, like a birthday.

"I also do commissioned requests; the only deal is you have to go and find it."

There are many themed Gnomes.

"Well, for example, for the Redblacks opener, I did a Redblacks gnome. For the season opener for the Sens," they say. "I’ll do some more for Winterlude coming up."

The creator says Gnomes are known for good luck; so, the next time you head outside.

"While you’re out on a walk, have an opportunity to find something that might bring you a little bit of good luck."