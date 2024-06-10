Mexicana airlines eyes new route connecting Ottawa and Tijuana as part of expansion

Mexico's new state-run airline has big plans to create new routes across North America in the coming years, including a flight connecting Ottawa and Tijuana.

Mexicana de Aviación unveiled its plans to expand routes to 11 destinations in the United States, Canada and Latin America, at a news conference in Spanish on June 7.

The carrier is hoping to operate secondary bases out of Tijuana, Baja, Calif., and Tulum along with its existing base at Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in Mexico City.

From Tijuana, Mexicana says it planning new routes to Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver and Portland, Ore.

From Mexico City, the carrier wants to operate flights out of Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Havana, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Costa Rica, Panama and Bogota.

None of the routes have been formally announced as of yet.

Ottawa airport spokesperson Krista Kealey says the airport authority is aware of the announcement and is prepared to review and provide information to assist the airline as it considers the expansion.

"Public statements like this one are often intended to generate interest and encourage the offering of competitive incentive packages," Kealey said.

"While Mexicana Airlines has not contacted the Authority directly, we recognize that the final decision for air service rests with the carrier."

Tijuana's airport is located directly on Mexican side of the U.S.- Mexico border and about a 30 minute drive from downtown San Diego.

Mexicana entered bankruptcy proceedings in 2010, years after being privatized, and Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador had vowed to bring it back as a low-cost options for travelers. Obrador also formalized the purchase of more than 20 Embraer aircraft to account for the new destinations.

The government bought the airline for $48 million last year and launched it in December 2023. Mexicana's main competitors are Aeromexico and low-cost carriers such as Interjet and Volaris.