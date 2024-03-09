‘Mermaid March Break’ begins at Aquatarium in Brockville, Ont.

For the third consecutive year, mermaids are back at the Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing in Brockville, Ont..

Running from Saturday, March 9 till Sunday, March 17, the Aquatarium says the event will include thrilling underwater performances, immersive mermaid-themed activities and enhanced mermaid stories.

The Aquatarium, located just south of Brockville City Hall, is a non-profit science and education museum. It focuses on the ecological history of the Thousand Islands region, and is a main tourist attraction for the city.

For more information, visit the Mermaids of March website.

More details to come.