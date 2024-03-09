‘Mermaid March Break’ begins at Aquatarium in Brockville, Ont.
For the third consecutive year, mermaids are back at the Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing in Brockville, Ont..
Running from Saturday, March 9 till Sunday, March 17, the Aquatarium says the event will include thrilling underwater performances, immersive mermaid-themed activities and enhanced mermaid stories.
The Aquatarium, located just south of Brockville City Hall, is a non-profit science and education museum. It focuses on the ecological history of the Thousand Islands region, and is a main tourist attraction for the city.
For more information, visit the Mermaids of March website.
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Irish prime minister concedes defeat in vote over constitutional amendments about family and women
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were headed toward rejection,
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
Menstruation cycle tracking app breached users' privacy, B.C. class-action lawsuit alleges
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says a class-action lawsuit can move forward over alleged privacy breaches against a company that made an app to track users' menstrual and fertility cycles.
Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Nearly 75,000 Canadians sign petition calling on federal government to end daylight saving time
With daylight saving time taking place on Sunday, a petition calling on the federal government to permanently end the practice has nearly 75,000 signatures.
Officers weren't told of threats to harm police, says RCMP 'Freedom Convoy' report
An internal RCMP review of the force's response to "Freedom Convoy" protests found that some officers at the scene of an Alberta blockade were unaware of threats to harm police until after the episode ended.
Transmission line issue leads to power outage for thousands in Nova Scotia
An unexpected power outage temporarily left thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity on a sunny Saturday free of inclement weather to strain the system.
Donation drive collects 4,300 items for those experiencing homelessness in Saint John
A three-week donation drive has collected more than 4,300 items for those experiencing homelessness in Saint John.
Police search for man who allegedly grabbed 10-year-old in Halifax
The Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who allegedly approached a girl Friday afternoon while she walked home from school.
Alcohol excise tax capped at 2 per cent for 2 more years 'a major win' for restaurants and consumers: group
Capping the excise tax on alcohol at two percent for two more years will help keep prices at bay for many retailers and consumers, an association representing Canadian restaurants says.
Here's what you need to know for Daylight Saving Time in Ontario
It's almost time to set your clocks forward one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday.
Marner to miss Toronto Maple Leafs game against Montreal Canadiens due to injury
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury.
Daylight saving time: Here's when the clocks go forward in Montreal
It's that time of year once again to change your clocks. The time will spring forward by one hour this weekend as daylight saving time starts.
Two overnight stabbings in Montreal
Two men were stabbed in Montreal early Saturday morning in separate incidents.
Montreal woman speaks out after 'dehumanizing' egg retrieval with the MUHC
A woman who froze her eggs with the MUHC Reproductive Centre is speaking out about her experience, describing it as 'a nightmare that just doesn't end.'
Police watchdog probing death of man, serious injury of bystander in OPP gunfire incident
The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a 26-year-old man being pursued by police died and an uninvolved 76-year-old bystander was seriously injured in a gunfire exchange involving police in northeastern Ontario.
Rain prompts water safety statement for Sudbury District
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a water safety statement for Sudbury District watersheds due to the forecasted heavy rain.
Chief of largest First Nations police service in Canada under investigation for misconduct
Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Chief of Police Roland Morrison is under investigation following misconduct allegations.
London, Ont. boxer Miguel Estrada wins professional fight debut
Estrada won his debut at Pharaohs Casino in Managua, Nicaragua on Friday with a unanimous decision over Bagner De Leon Lopez.
VIDEO Your car doesn't have to be moving for you to be charged with distracted driving
Video shows police seeing the driver text and then continue to pull away when the light turned from red to green.
Snow squall watch now in effect for parts of southern Ontario
A snow squall watch is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia Lambton. The regions under the watch could see anywhere from 10-15 cm of snow with reduced visibility and blowing snow on the roads.
Pimicikamak Cree Nation chief declares state of emergency over nursing shortage
A First Nation community in northern Manitoba declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon over a lack of nurses.
Main Street building 'a complete loss' after major fire
A three-storey mixed-use building on Winnipeg's Main Street is considered to be “a complete loss” by the city after a major fire Friday evening.
Multiple people displaced after early morning fire
Multiple residents are displaced after an early morning house fire in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.
Waterloo Region police now investigating body found at Toronto waste management facility
The discovery of a body, found at a Toronto waste facility on March 1, is now being investigated by police in Waterloo Region.
Buyer says controversial Travis Kelce jersey didn't pass an authenticity test
The buyer of a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, allegedly signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, wanted it authenticated again. But she didn't like the answer she got.
Suspicious person reported at Kitchener school
Waterloo regional police are looking into a report involving a suspicious person at a Kitchener school.
Former Wood-Buffalo MLA Guy Boutilier, 65, dies
The first mayor of the regional municipality of Wood Buffalo has died.
Hundreds of Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban launch their Canadian lives at Calgary airport
Hundreds of refugees touched down in Calgary Friday morning, leaving a life under the Taliban behind them.
Charges laid after Calgary man found dead in Greenview home
Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a Greenview home on Valentine's Day.
‘There’s none here’: Sask. family seeks out of province specialist for child’s medical needs
Saskatchewan faced a setback when the last pediatric gastroenterologist in the province closed their practice in March 2023, leaving families like Zach's struggling to find adequate care.
Sask. food banks, non-profits push for Canada's new disability benefit to be 'fully funded'
Multiple Saskatchewan food banks, along with dozens of non-profits across Canada, are pushing for a “fully funded” Canada Disability Benefit in the upcoming budget.
'You don't get to hide': Alberta court finds California woman guilty of defamation against Canadian DJ
In an unusual case of defamation, an Alberta judge recently awarded a Quebec DJ $1.5 million in damages stemming from a social media account run by a California woman he had never met.
Quad rider killed in Friday night crash on Highway 43
A 26-year-old man from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is dead after his quad crashed with a truck on Highway 43 Friday night.
Sabres overcome 2-goal deficit and disallowed OT goal in 3-2 shootout win over Oilers
Alex Tuch scored the decisive shootout goal and the Buffalo Sabres overcame a two-goal deficit and a disallowed overtime goal in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
Burnaby RCMP seek witnesses to hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help locating a driver they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the city Friday.
High winds, downed trees knock out power for thousands in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
High winds knocked down trees and caused power outages for more than 20,000 BC Hydro customers in the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast Saturday morning.
Fatal collision involving pedestrian in North Vancouver
The BC Coroners Service has joined crash reconstruction experts at the scene of a "serious vehicle incident involving a pedestrian" in North Vancouver Saturday morning.
Saskatchewan keeps Brier hopes alive with win over Northwest Territories
Team Saskatchewan still has a shot at the Brier championship after a dominant 7-0 win over The Northwest Territories on Friday night.
'Sustainable shopping option': New second-hand YWCA shop to focus on furniture and appliances
Regina’s Warehouse District will soon be home to a new second-hand shop, which fill focus on furniture and appliances.
Regina Public Library considering more options for new downtown location
Rising costs have left the Regina Public Library (RPL) considering more options for its new downtown location.