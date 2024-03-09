OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • ‘Mermaid March Break’ begins at Aquatarium in Brockville, Ont.

    For the third consecutive year, mermaids are back at the Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing in Brockville, Ont.. (Jack Richardson/ CTV News Ottawa)
    For the third consecutive year, mermaids are back at the Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing in Brockville, Ont..

    Running from Saturday, March 9 till Sunday, March 17, the Aquatarium says the event will include thrilling underwater performances, immersive mermaid-themed activities and enhanced mermaid stories.

    The Aquatarium, located just south of Brockville City Hall, is a non-profit science and education museum. It focuses on the ecological history of the Thousand Islands region, and is a main tourist attraction for the city.

    For more information, visit the Mermaids of March website.

    More details to come.

