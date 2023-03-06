Mental health resources for Black Mental Health Day

March 6 is Black Mental Health day in Ottawa.

The day is recognized on the first Monday of March in Ontario. According to the provincial proclamation,

“By proclaiming the first Monday in March in each year as Black Mental Health Day in Ontario, the provincial government can show Black Ontarians that it recognizes the ongoing impact on mental health that results from staying silent on issues of anti-Black racism in public services. Black Mental Health Day will also raise awareness of the specific mental health needs of Black communities across Ontario.”

In Ottawa, there are resources to turn to, including the Somali Centre For Family Services.

“For a lot of our clients, they are coming to us and looking for services that are culturally sensitive,” says assistant clinical manager Zeinab Kahin. “For a lot of them, they do have somewhat of a mistrust due to their experiences working with the health care system and they really want to have a support from mental health professionals that do have that cultural sensitivity, who have empathy and are able to understand their experiences with things like racism and discrimination.”

The Ottawa Black Mental Health Coalition has been hosting events March 1 - March 7 as part of a Black Mental Health Week.

“Throughout this week, we’ve been having events all around, some online some in-person. It’s been a really great experience to meet other people who are passionate about black mental health,” says Kahin.

RESOURCES:

The Ottawa Black Mental Health Coalition has provided a list of resources available in Ottawa:

African, Caribbean, and Black (ACB) Support Line: (343) 571-0097 is provided by Somerset West CHC and is staffed by someone who speaks Swahili and English, who provides practical support and referrals for support, including to Counselling Connect and other health services. Interpretation services are also available for other languages. This service supports residents citywide.

Black Racialized Individuals Support Channel: (613)596-3299 (BRISC) for racialized communities is provided by Britannia Woods Community House and provides practical support and referrals for support in English, French, Somali, Arabic, Swahili and Lingala. This service supports residents citywide.

Counselling Connect: offers free counselling sessions, available online. The African Caribbean and Black Community Counselling portal on Counselling Connect provides quick access to a free phone or video counselling session, available in English and French. You choose a convenient date and time. This service is for everyone: children, youth, adults and families in Ottawa and the surrounding area. There is no waiting list and appointments are available, often the same day or next. This service supports residents citywide.

Substance Abuse Program for African Canadian and Caribbean Youth (SAPACCY): at Upstream Ottawa Mental Health Community Support. Call: 613-248-3330. Book an appointment online.

You can contact the Somali Centre for Family Services at 613-526-2075 or at https://scfsottawa.org