OTTAWA -- An Ottawa City Councillor suggests Mayor Jim Watson is a “sinking ship” who would lose the next election.

Shawn Menard made the comments on Twitter shortly after a joint meeting of the Finance and Economic Development Committee and nominating committee selected Tim Tierney to serve as the new chair of the Transportation Committee, instead of Jeff Leiper.

Tierney would replace Stephen Blais as chair, after Blais stepped down from the position while running for the Liberals in the provincial byelection in Orléans.

In a series of tweets, Councillor Shawn Menard said “#Watsonclub just voted for Tim Tierney for Transportation Chair.” Menard added the committee voted for Tierney despite the “eminent qualifications” of Councillor Leiper.

In a follow up Tweet, Menard said “I dare Jim Watson to run next election. He would lose. I just wonder when some Councillor’s realize he is a sinking ship and their jobs are also at risk.”

Councillor Leiper is currently the vice-chair of the Transportation Committee. On Twitter, Leiper said “I was disappointed not to be recommended to chair the Transportation Committee this morning. It would be a good opportunity to advocate for more progressive transportation policies.”

Council must still approve Tierney’s appointment as chair of the Transportation Committee.