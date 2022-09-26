Meet the candidates in Ward 19 – Orleans South-Navan
Orleans South-Navan
There are three people running for councillor in the ward of Orleans South-Navan, including incumbent Catherine Kitts. Orleans South-Navan is the new name for the ward previous known as Cumberland, and includes sections of Orleans, Navan, Cumberland and Sarsfield.
- 2018 municipal election voter turnout: 38 per cent
- Projected 2022 population: 47,534
- Projected 2026 population: 54,052
CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform, while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).
Shamsa Sheikh Ahmed
No contact information
Yvette Ashiri
Political experience: Run in the 2020 Cumberland, Ward 19 by-election
Professional experience: Public Servant
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 13 years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? The Mer Bleue bog
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
- A more socially equitable and accessible Ward 19:
- Build more engaging and culturally diverse community programs and centers for children and youth to foster leadership skills and opportunities- including the construction of a sports dome.
- Create more help-centered city programming to curb social isolation amongst our seniors and meet their needs
- Promote equity and ensure safety for women through the creation of a Women’s Bureau at City Council.
- Protect and expand access to municipal and community French services and promote the French language within our Ward.
- Improve accessibility within our community for people and children with disabilities by working with partners, stakeholders, and parents from across the ward to implement a Disability Justice Framework.
- Encourage and foster the growing cultural diversity in Orléans-South-Navan so everyone feels seen, included, and appreciated.
- Climate Action and Protecting our Environment
- Protect Navan’s prime agricultural land.
- Support a shift to clean, renewable energy city-wide.
- Include ward-19 residents in decision making on development processes.
- Improve transparency and accountability:
- Create more enforceable community design plans.
- Advocate for more transparent committee appointments at City Hall so everyone is well represented.
- Favour a lower campaign contribution limit.
- Prioritize Rural Issues
- Explore the idea of land-transfer grants that help maintain farms over generations.
- Develop a local food strategy to give our farmers more opportunities to provide food to residents in Ward 19.
- Aid local farmers still trying to recover from the May storm.
- Better Road Safety + Better Transportation
- Advocate for speed calming measures like lower speed limits and automated speed enforcement.
- Improve cycling and pedestrian infrastructure that seek to curb cycling and pedestrian road deaths and injuries.
- Improve public transit to be more reliable, accessible, and secure.
Catherine Kitts
Political experience: : I was elected in the 2020 by-election to represent Cumberland Ward (now renamed Orleans South-Navan), and have had the honour of being a City Councillor for the past 2 years. I sit on various committees and boards including Planning, Transportation and Community and Protective Services. I am also the Vice-Chair of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, am a trustee on the Ottawa Public Library Board, and sit on the Board of the South Nation Conservation Authority.
Professional experience:
After graduating from Carleton with a Bachelor of Journalism, I became the editor of the Orléans Star newspaper, where I worked for several years. Through reporting on the area (that I also grew up in), I became extremely well-educated on the issues facing the east end, which led me to enter politics. In addition to my experience in journalism, I have also worked in communications, marketing and strategic planning.
In my spare time, I’ve been involved with organizations like Equal Voice, the Heart of Orleans BIA, the Carleton University Alumni Mentorship program, the Canadian Hemochromatosis Society, the Snowsuit Fund, and other local charitable organizations.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 34 years. A lifelong east end resident.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Our city is so rich in beautiful natural spaces and trails. Close to home, I love cycling or walking my dog along the Prescott-Russell Trail in the summer or traveling the Ski Heritage East trails in the winter.
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
I have spent the last two years as your elected representative in Orléans South-Navan (formerly Cumberland Ward) diving into the most pressing challenges our community is facing, listening to your concerns and advocating on your behalf on issues like our critical need for transportation infrastructure. Our roads are congested and damaged, our intersections are failing, we are under-served by transit, cycling links are missing and very few neighbourhoods are walkable, 15-minute communities. The time is now to resolve our dispute with the NCC and move forward on extending Brian Coburn and building a dedicated bus corridor – Without this critical infrastructure we do not have the ability to build healthy, complete communities. In the meantime, we need to improve traffic flow at key intersections and optimize existing bus routes for efficient, reliable travel. In the rural area, roads have been badly neglected – impacting our farming community and rural small businesses. We must recommit to promises broken after amalgamation, invest in our rural area, protect agricultural land and support our volunteer firefighters.
I have also heard how important affordability is to our community, and I am proud of my voting record on keeping property taxes low and predictable.
Finally, I am hearing the need to deliver on the basic city services, which is why I have committed to overhauling 3-1-1, continuing to secure investment in east end road resurfacing, park maintenance, enhanced bilingual recreational programming and tackling speeding in our neighbourhoods. You can continue to count on me to be solutions-oriented, communicate heavily, be a collaborative leader and responsive to your concerns.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available for all adults in Ottawa today
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Food, shelter top priorities as Fiona damage becomes clear
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
Here's how to donate to Fiona relief for Atlantic Canada
Canadians who are not impacted by the devastation caused by post-tropical storm Fiona over the weekend are being asked by the Red Cross to donate to relief efforts.
Body of missing woman apparently swept out to sea in N.L. found as Fiona recovery begins
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a devastated coastal town in western Newfoundland learned of the death of one of their own.
Wild horses on Sable Island appear safe after island struck by Fiona
The herd of wild horses inhabiting Sable Island, which was directly in the path of post-tropical storm Fiona, appear to have come through the extreme weather safely.
A look at major hurricanes that have hit Canada and how Fiona compared
As Atlantic Canadians grapple with the aftermath of destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona, CTVNews.ca takes a look at major hurricanes that have wreaked havoc in the country throughout history.
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
How age is a big factor for immigration applicants to Canada
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
'No power, no heat': Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians still without electricity
In Halifax, the sound of generators has been breaking the quiet after the storm, as thousands of residents remain without electricity in the wake of Fiona.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens today
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange opens to drivers Monday morning.
-
Suspect identified after hidden camera found in Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
Police have identified a suspect in connection with an investigation into a hidden camera that was found in a Tim Hortons bathroom in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults
All adults in Ontario can now book an appointment to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
Montreal
-
Suspect in Brossard triple homicide, fire to appear in court
A man suspected to be involved in a triple homicide in Brossard is expected to appear in court to face charges of murder and arson.
-
Quebec votes: CAQ, PQ leaders head to Fiona-battered Iles-de-la-Madeleine
Two of Quebec's main party leaders are heading to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, which is in cleanup mode after a battering from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
-
Meteorologist reacts to Fiona: 'Like nothing I've ever seen'
NTV News' Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr offered a grim account of the impact post-tropical storm Fiona had on the southern part of Newfoundland and Labrador.
London
-
Ingersoll bride ghosted by wedding photographer
A London businessman at the centre of a dispute over the right to occupy a church in Ottawa is now facing questions here at home. William Komer, a director of the group ‘United People of Canada,’ a group sympathetic to the so-called freedom convoy, has several for-profit ventures in our region.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Ark Aid Street Mission has more questions than answers
Faith-based groups have more questions than answers as they continue to fight the City of London’s recent zoning by-law infraction handed to First Baptist Church and the Ark Aid Street Mission.
Winnipeg
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Support for Manitoba PCs has slipped since last election, NDP holds the lead
It has been three years since the governing Progressive Conservative party was re-elected in Manitoba, but new data shows support for the party has slipped as more Manitobans look to the NDP.
-
Winnipeggers urged to use walk-in clinics to ease wait times in ERs
With people waiting hours to get care in Winnipeg's emergency and urgent care departments, the health region's top doctor is urging people to consider visiting walk-in clinics instead.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating after man attempts to lure teen into car in Listowel
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Perth County said they investigating an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Listowel on Sunday.
-
'It is frustrating': Shantz Family Farm suspends pick your own pumpkins due to dry growing season
A field that is normally dotted with orange pumpkins, bringing families flocking to it to pick the perfect pumpkin, looks a lot different this year.
-
Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults
All adults in Ontario can now book an appointment to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
Calgary
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Huberdeau flexes offensive muscle in Flames 4-0 pre-season win over Canucks
The game-winning goal in his first game made for a solid first impression for Jonathan Huberdeau in his Calgary Flames debut.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary hits the high 20s this week
Summer-like conditions continue for Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
Edmonton
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell lasts all week
It'll be a warmer-than-average end to September in Edmonton and across most of central and northern Alberta.
-
Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets
Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver
-
B.C. residents in Atlantic Canada when Fiona struck share tense moments
B.C. residents who were in Atlantic Canada when post-tropical storm Fiona struck are now sharing their frightening experiences.
-
Crowd takes to Vancouver streets to protest Iranian regime
An afternoon rally was held at the Vancouver Art Gallery Sunday following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman while in police custody.
-
North Vancouver neighbours rally to save skunk with plastic lid stuck around its neck
When Bryan and Mira O’Connor first saw a video from the woods near their North Vancouver home of a skunk with a plastic dome lid wrapped tightly around its neck, they knew they had to do something.
Regina
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.