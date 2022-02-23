Paul Hutt is the new chief of the Ottawa Fire Service.

Emergency and protective services general manager Kym Ayotte announced Hutt will be the new chief during Wednesday's council meeting.

Hutt served as the deputy fire chief for the Ottawa Fire Service, and replaces Ayotte as chief of the fire service.

"I am truly honoured to be named the Chief of the Ottawa Fire Services," Hutt said on Twitter.

"I want to thank all the people who have helped me along the way in my 28 years of service. I will lead the Service with honesty, transparency and hard work while serving my members and the citizens of Ottawa."

Hutt started out as a volunteer firefighter and served with distinction to eventually become a Sector Chief of the Ottawa Fire Services. Hutt left Ottawa in 2011 to become the Director of Emergency Services and Fire Chief with the Municipality of North Grenville, before returning to Ottawa in 2016 to serve as Deputy Chief of Urban Operations and Special Operations.