Meet Beastie Boy, the pet pig from Quebec who can help clear your garden

Beastie Boy the pig helps clear insects, roots and weeds from garden plots. His services are available through Sebastian Coburn, a nine-year-old boy who lives near Chelsea, Que. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Beastie Boy the pig helps clear insects, roots and weeds from garden plots. His services are available through Sebastian Coburn, a nine-year-old boy who lives near Chelsea, Que. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina