OTTAWA -- The lanes are closing for good at McArthur Lanes in Vanier.

In a posting on Facebook, Bowling McArthur Lanes announced that with the sale of the property on McArthur Avenue, "McArthur Lanes has ceased all activities."

"It has been a privilege to serve you al and hope that like us, you will cherish memories spanning several decades and several generations of bowling at McArthur."

Customers with lockers at McArthur Lanes are asked to retrieve their belongings by the end of the month.