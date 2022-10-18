Mayoral candidates target rural voters in final days of Ottawa's municipal election
The two leading contenders for mayor are courting the rural vote, with six days left before Ottawa voters head to the polls.
Catherine McKenney released details of a plan they said would "prioritize" rural residents.
"My vision for a world-class city includes rural communities, McKenney said in a statement on Tuesday.
McKenney's plan to prioritize rural residents includes:
- Regional representation, including for rural communities, on city committees
- Preventing sprawl from developing more farmland
- Protecting rural communities by ensuring developments commit to safeguards for clean water, farmlands, and rural ecosystems
- Ensuring rural communities are properly served by city services with disaster relief and mitigation in extreme weather
- Addressing the current crisis in rural paramedic support
- Engaging with other levels of government to and stakeholders to improve the availability of broadband internet
"Broadband connectivity, paramedic support, water, wastewater, and storm drainage infrastructure – the city has a duty to respond to the needs of residents, wherever they live," McKenney said.
Meantime, Mark Sutcliffe says he is the candidate that will stand up for rural communities, adding Ottawa needs a mayor who "respects the priorities of Ottawa's rural villages."
Sutcliffe's campaign pointed to a comment McKenney made during Monday night's mayoral debate on 'Leadership for a Liveable Ottawa' at Lansdowne Park.
"During the debate, fellow mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney asserted that 'rural villages have a lot in common with downtown Ottawa," Sutcliffe's campaign said. "But the needs of residents' downtown, or in the suburbs, or in a rural Ottawa are not the same."
During the debate, the mayoral candidates were asked, 'What changes would you make at City Hall to better bring together urban, suburban and rural communities?"
"At the very least you have to have equal gender and geographic representation on committees like planning, like finance and economic development," McKenney said, adding they introduced an inquiry at council to see if the mayor could not chair council meetings so they can take part in debates as a member of council.
"I think we have to rebuild trust at City Hall; I'm ready to do that, I work well with my colleagues.
"If anything, rural villages have much more in common with downtown communities and we know that suburban communities are all looking for the same thing, so it is very possible and it is what all of council wants to do."
Sutcliffe told the debate that, "That may be the quote that that is the most downtown quote of all in this entire election campaign to suggest that rural communities have a lot in common with downtown Ottawa. I will be a mayor for all of Ottawa."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
A public inquiry is hearing that Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and the prime minister accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of avoiding involvement in the response to the 'Freedom Convoy' for political reasons.
This winter will be 'the worst yet' for Ontario's overburdened health-care system: expert
A medical advocate for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians is warning the combination of COVID-19 and influenza, paired with crowded hospitals and staff shortages, means this may be the worst winter yet for Ontario's overburdened health-care system.
University of New Brunswick investigating how Trump ally was awarded PhD in 2013
A high-profile ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump is at the centre of an academic controversy at the University of New Brunswick, where the administration has promised an independent review of how he received a PhD in 2013.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre willing to scrap environmental assessment to please Legault
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's promise to scrap environmental assessments in Quebec is his latest move from a playbook without principle, and one that panders to Premier Francois Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Some screen time may be better than none after a concussion, Canadian study finds
Doctors typically recommend that children avoid electronic devices with screens after a concussion. But a new Canadian study suggests while too much screen time can hinder recovery, banning screen time altogether may not be the answer, either.
NYC Restaurant owner says James Corden apologized for 'abusive' behaviour toward staff
An NYC restaurant owner says comedian James Corden has apologized after he was banned for allegedly 'abusive' behaviour towards staff on more than one occasion.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory head scarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric is suggesting that budgets for Prince Edward Island's electrical grid should be increased to withstand the next major storm.
-
University of New Brunswick investigating how Trump ally was awarded PhD in 2013
A high-profile ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump is at the centre of an academic controversy at the University of New Brunswick, where the administration has promised an independent review of how he received a PhD in 2013.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday and an increase in hospitalizations.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | BOLO Program to reveal top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada
The top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada will be revealed today.
-
A new 'world-class' university is set to open in Ontario in the next two years
A brand new university is set to open its doors to post-secondary students in southern Ontario in 2024.
Montreal
-
46-year-old suspect in Laval child killings to appear in court Tuesday
The suspect in the deaths of two children from Laval, Que. is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Police have yet to disclose the relationship between the suspect, a 46-year-old man, and the children who were killed, an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl.
-
'Embarrassing and humiliating': PQ leader seeks support against swearing oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.
-
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League launches sexual violence action plan
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (The Q) says it is working to avoid the scourge of sexual assault complaints throughout the sport and to support victims of sexual assault and misconduct by instituting new training and other programs to educate its players and staff on consent, assault and other issues.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Snowfall warning in northern Ontario, Hwy. 11 closed
Parts of northern Ontario are getting an early blast of winter as snow started falling in the region Monday and is continuing Tuesday morning, prompting a snowfall warning and highway closure.
-
Serious crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township sends one person to hospital
Provincial police are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash in Muskoka along Highway 400 that injured one person.
London
-
Middlesex County OPP launch sudden death investigation at Weldon Park
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a sudden death at Weldon Park.
-
London police Chief Steve Williams announces retirement
London police will be looking for a new chief.
-
London man charged after stabbing incident: LPS
A London man has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed, according to police. Around 9 p.m. on Monday, police say two men who didn’t know each other got into a fight at the entrance of an apartment building on Baseline Road West.
Winnipeg
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation leaves residents on edge
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has left residents on high alert.
-
Manitoba mom wants changes after son is placed on school bus and dropped off far from home
A Manitoba mother is speaking out after her seven-year-old son was put on a school bus and dropped off nowhere near his home, despite the fact he doesn't even ride the bus.
-
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
Kitchener
-
'It’s unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother breaks silence about cause of death
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Deadly crash renews calls for safety measures at busy Wellington County intersection
A deadly crash in Wellington County is prompting calls for increased safety measures in the area.
-
Elmira girl with heart defect gifted 'trip of a lifetime'
An Elmira girl who lives with a rare heart condition has been gifted a unique trip to the Rocky Mountains.
Calgary
-
Alberta lowers recommended age for breast cancer screening to 45
Alberta Health Services has lowered the recommended age for breast cancer screening. The health authority now says women should begin screening every two years starting at age 45, instead of age 50.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | BOLO Program to reveal top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada
The top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada will be revealed today.
-
20 new record high temperatures set in Alberta, including in Calgary
Late season heat led to 20 weather records being broken throughout Alberta on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees ‘soaring growth after a long stagnation’: Conference Board
Saskatoon’s economy outpaced every major Canadian city this year, according to the October report from the Conference Board of Canada.
-
Sask. First Nations sign agreement to explore new policing models on reserve
The provincial and federal governments announced a partnership with Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) to strengthen policing and community safety in 28 PAGC First Nations communities.
-
Saskatoon couple fights with Westjet, RBC over cancelled flight
Debbie Onishenko has kidney disease, so when she and her husband Ed booked a trip to Florida in early 2020, she knew it would be her last trip before starting dialysis.
Edmonton
-
MacEwan University's women's soccer team forfeits 9 wins after fielding ineligible player
The nationally ranked and defending national champion Griffins wrapped up the regular season on Sunday in first place in the Prairie division with 12 wins and two losses, but had the majority of their wins forfeited that day 'due to a misinterpretation of eligibility rules related to changes caused by pandemic disruptions.'
-
Person found dead in central Edmonton apartment blaze
Edmonton firefighters discovered the body of an adult as they were extinguishing an apartment fire on Monday.
-
Edmonton murder suspect named 5th most-wanted person in Canada
A man facing murder charges in Edmonton is one of the most-wanted people in Canada, according to the Bolo Program.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police ID man gunned down at Vancouver golf course
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down at a Vancouver golf course Monday – a killing authorities believe was linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. fugitive tops Canada's list of most-wanted, reward of up to $250K offered
A man who escaped a B.C. prison this summer has topped a list of Canada's most-wanted fugitives, with a reward of up to $250,000 being offered for information leading to his arrest.
-
Ballot recount launched in Metro Vancouver after early results show difference of 2 votes between candidates
Ballots from Saturday's election will be recounted in a Metro Vancouver city after preliminary results showed a difference of just two votes between two council candidates.
Regina
-
Slow economic growth, inflation partly responsible for continued increase in consumer debt: expert
Slow economic growth is leading to an increase in total consumer debt across Canada, according to an economics expert.
-
What is a butter board? Here's a look at the new gourmet food trend
The latest gourmet food trend garnering millions of views on social media has made its way to Saskatchewan.
-
Major upgrades at North Portal border crossing completed after years-long project
The Government of Canada has marked the completion of a multi-year infrastructure project that saw many improvements to the port of entry located in North Portal, Sask.