Massive pro-Palestine rally in Ottawa calls on Canadian government to push for ceasefire

A pro-Palestinian rally marched its way through downtown Ottawa Sunday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza region.

The rally started on Parliament Hill, with organizers demanding more action from the Canadian government as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas continues.

"Every one of us should be out here today demanding Canadian government to support cease fire," said Eli El-Chantiry.

The rally follows humanitarian aid heists in Gaza while much of the region's internet and phone connectivity continue to be disrupted by Israel's heavy bombardment.

"It's one thing to be completely cut off from the world but it's completely inhumane to cut them off from each other to ask for emergency crews to come and help them," said Aseel Muneer, with the Palestine Youth Movement.

As explosions continue over Gaza, Palestinian health officials are now reporting more than 8,000 people have been killed.

As the death toll climbs, many in Ottawa wonder when the loss of innocent lives will end.

"Where is our humanity? Is that okay? Is that okay?" said Leslie Edwars, holding a sign that read "shame, Canada" and photos of young children wounded or dead.

Those in attendance said this show of solidarity goes beyond the Hamas attacks that sparked the war on Oct. 7. Some even carrying signs reflecting a lifetime of frustration.

"What about the people who died in Israel or were kidnapped? We are against that," said Rami Obead, carrying a sign that read 'Ceasefire now, free Palestine'. "But in general, if you're gonna talk about this game about who started it, of course we've [Palestine] been occupied since 1948."

"I've been protesting since I was in elementary school," said Suzie Ghadban. "My father would bring us to Parliament Hill in the 1970s… and here we are now doing the same thing."