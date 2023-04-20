Massage therapist charged with sexual assault at Nordik Spa in Chelsea, Que.

A former massage therapist at a popular Chelsea, Que. spa has been charged with sexually assaulting a client, police said Thursday.

Marlon Francisco Cordoba Equis, 45, was a massage therapist and subcontractor at Nordik Spa-Nature for more than three years.

"The assault occurred in December 2022 in the context of his work," MRC des Collines police said in a news release.

The spa fired Cordoba Equis as soon as the complaint was filed, they said in a news release.

"The management of Nordik Spa-Nature wishes to emphasize that it terminated the services of Mr. Cordoba Equis, as a self-employed massage therapist as soon as the complaint was filed by the victim."

The spa has offered full cooperation to the alleged victim and police, the news release added.

''We strongly condemn any gesture of this nature. These behaviors are not tolerated in our company," general manager Isabelle Mathieu said in the release.

Cordoba Equis worked at the spa from June 2019 to December 2022, police said, adding that they believe there could be additional victims.

All Nordik's subcontractors who provide massage therapy services must provide criminal record checks annually, the company said. It also has a "rigorous selection process" and conducts audits of massage therapy services to ensure professional conduct.

“Nordik Spa-Nature also wishes to express its empathy and is sincerely saddened by Mr. Cordoba Eguis' alleged actions towards the victim," Mathieu said.

"Providing a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, employees and contractors will always be a priority, and we will continue to actively collaborate with the authorities in this matter.’’

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Det. Sgt. Melanie Tremblay at 819-459-2422 ext. 3244.