Masks now mandatory in 'key patient care areas' at Kingston hospitals

Masks are now required in key patient areas at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, including the Emergency Department, Urgent Care Centre and the Children's Outpatient Clinic.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre says that in response to rising COVID-19 prevalence in southeastern Ontario, it has re-introduced mask protocols at its hospitals effective immediately.

"Masks are now mandatory in the Emergency Department, Urgent Care Centre and the Children’s Outpatient Clinic and are strongly recommended on other units managing patients at high-risk," the hospital said.

Masking is "strongly" recommended in Kidd 9 Oncology, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Renal Dialysis on Burr 3 and Oncology Clinics.

The hospital says staff will be expected to wear a mask when caring for patients who are wearing a mask, and masks are mandatory for patients entering the hospital with respiratory symptoms.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre includes the Hotel Dieu Hospital and Kingston General Hospital.

The new masking requirements in hospitals comes as COVID-19 test positivity approaches 10 per cent in southeastern Ontario, according to the Kingston Health Sciences Centre.

"Further control measures will be re-introduced should local COVID-19 markers continue to rise in Kingston. Escalating control measures continues to be part of KHSC’s respiratory response plan."

Several hospitals in eastern Ontario are bringing back some mandatory masking rules this fall.

The Ottawa Hospital says masks will be required in all clinical areas and waiting rooms, including inpatient units, patient rooms and nursing stations, starting Sept. 11.

The Queensway-Carleton Hospital announced in late August that masks are now required in all clinical and waiting areas of the hospital. Masks are recommended but not required in public areas outside of clinical areas, such as hallways, elevators, cafeterias, and coffee shops at the hospital in Ottawa's east end.