OTTAWA -- The Ontario government has given hardware stores leave to reopen, as of Saturday, but the experience for shoppers will not be what it used to be.

At Preston Hardware in Ottawa, customers are asked to sanitize their hands as soon as they enter the store and follow arrows on the ground, to control the flow of customers down each aisle.

All of the employees are wearing face masks and gloves and there are plexiglass shields between cashiers and customers. The debit/credit machines and counters are wiped down after each use.

In a sign that customers are eager to return, the owner says there was a lineup outside the store on Preston Street Saturday morning.

We are open again to the general public. We have taken additional measures to ensure the safety and well being of our employees and customers. You can also continue ordering by phone or email. We look forward to welcoming you back to our store. pic.twitter.com/p1PjuHZAP2 — Preston Hardware (@prestonhardware) May 9, 2020

With reporting from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larcoque. More to come.