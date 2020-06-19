OTTAWA -- The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition is organizing a march for Black lives in downtown Ottawa on Saturday.

In a message on Facebook, the coalition says, "The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, in collaboration with community partners, will be holding a march to stand against the violence inflicted on Black bodies that has been willfully ignored by our institutions."

"We need to have as many protests as possible. We need to be on the streets demanding change as much as possible," said Dahabo Ahmed-Omer of the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition during an interview on CTV Morning Live Friday.

"Yes we had one a couple of weeks ago, but nothing has changed yet. So we will continue to do this, we will continue to demand justice, and we will do what countries and cities across the world are doing which is protesting until we see change."

Thousands of people participated in an anti-racism march in downtown Ottawa on June 5. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several cabinet ministers attended the speeches on Parliament Hill.

The Justice for Abdirahman coalition was formed within days of the death of Abdirahman Abdi in July 2016. Abdi died following an altercation with Ottawa Police officers. The trial continues for Ottawa Police Const. Daniel Montsion.

"We are still seeking justice, we're still waiting to see what happens in this trial," said Ahmed-Omer.

"I think what has happened to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Regis Paquet, as well as Abdiraham Abdi just speaks to the overall anti-Black racism that exists in our systems."

CTV Morning Live host Leslie Roberts asked Ahmed-Omer what type of support Ottawa residents can show.

"We need them to come out on Saturday, we need them to speak to our elected officials, we need them to speak to their institutions and demand change," said Ahmed-Omer.

"We want to make sure that our communities are supported, whether it comes to policing specifically, whether to comes to all community social services. We want them to take action. It is one thing to come out and walk down the streets and chant, which is a first step. But we also want them to follow that with a direct demand to these public institutions that continue to function this way and continue to harm Black communities."

The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition says Saturday's march will begin at 3 p.m. at the Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street.