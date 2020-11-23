OTTAWA -- If you feel like you need Google Translate to understand the jargon in the tech world, you need time with Marc Saltzman.

Saltzman says it’s his job is “to turn geek-speak into street-speak.”

He’s been demystifying tech since 1994.

A generation knows him as ‘the guy from the theatre’ as his tech tips or “Gear Guide” were featured along with the previews.

Saltzman’s now sharing his industry know-how on Newstalk 580 CFRA. He hosts a new radio show called “Tech Talk” and you don’t need to be a techie to enjoy it.

“Each week I cover the latest tech trends – but in a language you can understand,” he says.

Saltzman wants to take the intimidation out of technology, for those who are new to it, and to delve deeper for the true techies out there too.

Essentially, his goal is to open everyone up to technology, especially during this time when we count on our devices to keep us informed, safe, and connected.

On the CTV News at Noon, Saltzman shared his top picks for Black Friday 2020 & Cyber Monday too.

“It’s been a tough year and so many Canadians understandably want a discount on devices this year, whether it’s for gift-gifting or to treat themselves to something fun to play, while socially distanced at home, over the coming months.”

Saltzman thought an affordable laptop was the place to start for his Black Friday and Cyber Monday picks, realizing shopping this year will look different, with more people doing their buying online.

In his list he also has a suggestion to upgrade your wireless router and some ideas for the gamer in your home, from a guy whose moniker has long been “Game Guy”, including creating a virtual concert with you as DJ. (A way to get that live concert feeling, safely, in 2020).

For those who wish to get a little more fit, Salzman has a FitBit recommendation. And, if connecting with your heritage and long-lost relatives appeals to you, he has an Ancestry deal to share.

Top picks for Black Friday & Cyber Monday from Tech Expert Marc Salzman:

1. Surface Laptop Go ($759): “Millions of Canadians are now working, schooling and playing at home. This super thin and stylish laptop is perfect for all three. It features a 12.4-inch touchscreen and long battery life – and it won’t break the bank at about half the cost of many other laptops.”

2. D-Link AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router ($119): “Now that we have several devices online at home, and often used at the same time, it might be time to upgrade your router. Usually $150, but $40 off this weekend, this router has the latest standard, Wi-Fi 6, for up to 90% faster than the last generation of Wi-Fi.”

3. PS5 Accessories ($13 to $90): “Sony’s new console is the hot ticket in 2020, and if you’re lucky enough to find one, there are accessories for it on sale, ranging from wireless controllers and charging stations to HD cameras (for broadcasting videos of your gaming) to a wireless remote for accessing TV shows, movies and music.”

4. Fuser ($79): “This brand-new DJ game—for computers and consoles—challenges gamers to create (and if you like, share) custom mixes from more than 100 songs, while onstage at a virtual music festival. It’s a family-friendly game that’s more constructive than destructive!”

5. Fitbit Sense (on sale at BestBuy.ca for $359 instead of $429): “This is a versatile smartwatch designed primarily for fitness and health. Use the built-in GPS to track routes and distance for runs, hikes, walks and rides. Plus, it has a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG) and skin temperature sensor, sleep monitoring, and more. You can use your voice (Alexa or Google) to access everything, too.”

6. AncestryDNA (usually $129 but now $89. Will also be on sale for $69 over Black Friday/Cyber Monday): “More science than tech, this DNA kit is a more meaningful gift as it helps Canadians discover more about their heritage and family connections. Get an ethnicity report, with interactive maps that go back hundreds of years, built out your family tree, and more.”

PSA - RecycleMyElectronics

“With all this new tech we may be gifting or receiving this time of year, don’t forget about properly recycling your old tech," Saltzman says. "Simply visit recyclemyelectronics.ca and type in your postal code or address to find a drop-off bin near you.”

Tech Talk airs on Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Newstalk 580 CFRA.

You can reach Marc on your tech this way:

