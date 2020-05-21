OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have identified a suspect in a stabbing on King Edward Avenue near the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter earlier this month.

Police say two women were arguing outside the shelter at around 8:23 p.m. May 11 when a man allegedly approached one of the women, slashed her in the face with a box cutter and ran away.

The victim's injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Following an investigation, Ottawa Police named 31-year-old David Inutiq as a suspect.

Inutiq is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and weapon possession.

He is described as an Indigenous man, 5’8” (173cm), 152 lbs (69kg), with a tan complexion, an athletic build, black eyes, black short hair, a moustache, a goatee, and sideburns.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.