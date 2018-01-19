Man shot in the leg in Findlay Creek
Ottawa Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Findlay Creek Friday night. It's the 10th shooting of 2018 in Ottawa. (FILE)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 10:04PM EST
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside his car in Findlay Creek Friday night.
Police say the man in his 30s was shot once in the leg just after 8:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Gracewood Cres. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Guns and Gangs unit.
This is the 10th shooting of 2018.