Man killed, woman injured in south Ottawa stabbing

A 45-year-old man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in a stabbing at south end apartment overnight, police said.

Ottawa police said they were called to the building on Saratoga Place around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a man and a woman injured.

"The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital," police said.

Police later identified the man as 45-year-old James Samson. A 50-year-old woman was injured and is in stable condition in hospital, they said.

Police say no suspect has been arrested, and are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

The 10-storey apartment building is in the 2700 block of Saratoga Place, just south of Hunt Club Road and west of Bank Street.

The death is the city's first reported homicide of 2023.