Man killed in overnight shooting in Ottawa's southeast end

A 26-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting in Ottawa's rural southeast end.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in the 4000 block of Farmers Way, near Leitrim Road, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Ottawa police say witnesses reported seeing a shooting in the area west of Carlsbad Springs.

"Officers located a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds who has succumbed to his injuries," police said in a media release.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition. The victim died of his injuries in hospital.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is Ottawa's 10th homicide of 2023.