OTTAWA -- An 82-year-old man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after Ottawa Paramedics performed CPR to revive him at a store in Ottawa's west-end.

Paramedics responded to a call for an unconscious man at a Giant Tiger on Merivale Road at approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, paramedics initiated CPR on the patient.

“After approximately 10 minutes of continuous CPR with the assistance of an automated chest compression machine, he regained a pulse and slowly began to regain consciousness,” paramedics said in a statement.

The patient was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa Paramedics thanked Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Police for their support with the call.