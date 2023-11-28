Man found dead near Smiths Falls was victim of hit-and-run: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a man who was found dead near Smiths Falls earlier this month was the victim of a hit-and-run collision.

Steven Tate, 34, of Montague Township was reported missing on Nov. 4. His body was found four days later on Highway 15.

His disappearance was one of three missing person investigations in the Smiths Falls area, which has fuelled rumours in the community southwest of Ottawa that OPP have recently tried to address.

In a news release Tuesday, OPP said their investigation suggests that Tate was struck by a vehicle and the driver did not remain at the scene.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-coloured hatchback or sedan that would have been damaged on its passenger side.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.