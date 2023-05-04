Man dies of cardiac arrest on downtown Ottawa street

Ottawa emergency crews were at the scene of a medical distress call in downtown Ottawa early Thursday morning.

Paramedics said they received a call for a man in medical distress at Bank and Slater streets just after 3:50 a.m.

"Security guards, firefighters and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the male in cardiac arrest but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene," a paramedic spokesman said in an email.

Police remained at the scene into the early hours of the Thursday commute.

Part of the sidewalk at the corner of Slater and Bank streets was taped off.