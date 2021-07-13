OTTAWA -- A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the city's southeast end overnight, Ottawa police say.

Police were called around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday to Russell Road, near the Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre, about a gunshot. Officers arrived at the scene and found the man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital in critial condition.

Police have not provided any more details.

This is a developing story. More to come.