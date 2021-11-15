OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have charged a 39-year-old man with murder after a 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her Barrhaven home Sunday night.

Police say Conor Donnelly of Ottawa is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Linda Frederick at a home on Sherway Drive near Tedwyn Drive, southwest of the Walter Baker Sports Centre.

A 66-year-old man was also seriously injured in the incident. He remains in hospital. Donnelly has been charged with attempted murder in relation to his injuries.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and found the two victims. Officers later evacuated surrounding homes in their efforts to arrest the suspect. He was taken into custody around 1:45 a.m. and is due in court by video this afternoon.

Roads in the area were closed and a heavy police presence remained at the scene Monday morning. A white tarp could be seen covering the entrance to the single-family home, and there were bloodstains visible on the walls and porch.

Neighbours in nearby homes said they were told around 10 p.m. not to return to their homes until Monday. They described the couple as quiet and friendly, well-liked by neighbours.

One friend who declined to be named said the couple were inseparable.

“We’re going to miss Linda a lot,” the neighbour said. “They would sit in front and wave in the summer, the two of them, everything they did was together, go shopping together, sit together in front

Others neighbours said they were shaken up by the overnight crime scene.

“I did not sleep well last night at all, at all, with the flashing lights and knowing something bad was happening,” said neighbour Lynn Bissonnette. “There had to be 15 police cars.”

This is Ottawa's 15th homicide of 2021.

- with files from Colton Praill, CTV News Ottawa