

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A Belleville man has been charged with first degree murder following a fatal crash near Napanee .

Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a call about an SUV travelling at a high rate of speed on Bridge Street in Napanee on Tuesday, March 6.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers attempted to stop the SUV. The SIU says shortly after, the SUV collided with another vehicle on County Road 2.

88-year-old Florence Wyatt Morris was killed in the crash. The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP announced Sunday evening that 42-year-old Andrew Slapkauskas is charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight From Police causing death.

The SIU continues to investigate.