Man accused of threatening Ottawa rabbi

Ottawa police have laid several charges against a 29-year-old man after a local rabbi reported a threatening phone call.

Police said in a news release that they received a complaint Friday about a threatening phone call to a religious leader. A man was arrested on Saturday.

Rabbi Idan Scher, the Senior Rabbi of Congregation Machzikei Hadas in Ottawa, told CTV News Ottawa that he had received the threatening phone call and reported it to police.

"They went on a diatribe on how our community supports Israel, our community are Zionists, which means we are Nazis, which means we all need to be killed," Scher said.

Ottawa police did not identify the accused in a news release Monday. Police said he is charged with "various hate-motivated offences" and is due in court Monday.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, Ottawa police have stepped up patrols around Jewish and Muslim institutions in the city and have investigated reported hate-motivated incidents and crimes, including a bomb threat to a local Jewish school and a social media image of a man with a sign on Parliament Hill comparing Israel to the Nazis.

Scher said the sign on Parliament Hill was troubling to see.

"It is traumatic because of what it represents: six million Jews. These are our uncles, great aunts. It really hits at our core when we see something like that," he said.

Police are encouraging anyone who experiences or witnesses a hate-motivated crime to report it.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque.