Make every day your day with CAA Everyday
If you’re tired of hearing about inflation, we can’t blame you. With the costs of fuel, groceries, entertainment, and just about everything else making headlines, it’s a hard topic to avoid. With our budgets getting tighter, how can Canadian families still expect to make a trip to a sporting event, eat out with their kids, or get back to school clothes?
There are only so many costs you can cut, but one extra tool that can help you make your money go further is CAA’s new CAA Everyday plan.
CAA Everyday is an alternative to CAA’s known and trusted roadside assistance program, designed for people who don’t need a membership program quite as comprehensive as their other great plans, but who still want something that packs some serious punch.
For only $30 a year plus tax, CAA Everyday gets you big savings on the day-to-day expenses we can’t avoid, and the lifestyle purchases that make life fun.
The new membership program includes access to exclusive savings and discounts at more than 126,000 partner locations, like restaurants, home decor shops, clothing stores, and on insurance products - including pet insurance! And for the cyclists, CAA Everyday also offers roadside rescue with CAA Bike Assist™.
Planning any trips this year? You can also get access to discounts on flights, hotels, car rentals, and travel packages with CAA Everyday. If that holiday you’re planning is a road trip, your membership will save you 3 cents per litre on fuel and 10% on car washes at participating Shell locations. It’s as simple as loading your CAA card into the Shell app or swiping your card at the pump.
When we’re facing financial uncertainty and the price of goods is rising beyond our control, it’s nice to have programs in place to help us get more out of our pay cheques. And for just $30 a year plus tax, the CAA Everyday Plan can save you thousands of dollars on everyday purchases and experiences. It’s hard to find better value for your money than the CAA Everyday Plan.
Wherever you go, whatever you do, make every day your day with CAA Everyday.
Ottawa Top Stories
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's estate estimated at $657 million, here's who could share the fortune
While the Queen's will is not disclosed to the public, the Queen’s heir, King Charles III, will inherit the Royal Family’s private property, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, according to CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?
As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing or pay $400 in charges per day if they refuse to leave the hospital.
Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move 'heartless' before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
What we know so far about Canada's Sept. 19 commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II
On Monday, Sept. 19, Canada will be marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning, a memorial parade, and a commemorative ceremony in the nation's capital. Here's what we know so far.
COVID end 'in sight,' deaths at lowest since March 2020: WHO
The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak.
Atlantic
Chair of N.S. shooting inquiry worries budget constraints could tether RCMP watchdog
The chairman of Nova Scotia's mass shooting inquiry has raised concerns that budget constraints could end up tethering investigations by the watchdog agency that oversees complaints against the RCMP
Toronto
In tribute to queen, Ontario's Ford says he will miss her 'dearly'
Queen Elizabeth served as a constant presence through turbulent times and will be remembered for the comfort she brought people, as well as her exemplary public service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday.
TTC to pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by pausing service for 96 seconds on Monday
The TTC will be pausing service for 96 seconds Monday afternoon in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Montreal
Text message campaign targets Quebec MP Alain Rayes, who left Conservative party
A member of Parliament who quit the Conservative caucus says Pierre Poilievre's office sent a text message to party members in his Quebec riding asking them to encourage him to resign.
Legault defends controversial views on immigration, language in rare English interview
Between Bills 96 and 21 and his recent comments on immigration, the outgoing premier has faced fierce backlash from anglophones, religious minorities and newcomers alike.
Quebec election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
CTVNewsMontreal.ca has compiled a list of the major promises made by Quebec's five major political parties to help you decide how to cast your vote.
Northern Ontario
Red-light cameras coming Sept. 21 to six intersections in Greater Sudbury
Drivers who run red lights will be caught on camera at six busy intersections in Greater Sudbury beginning Sept. 21 – and could face a $325 fine.
Creditors approve plan, setting stage for Laurentian to emerge from insolvency
In a crucial development, creditors owed more than $180 million by Laurentian University have approved a plan that will allow them to recover part of what they are owed, and allow LU to emerge from insolvency.
London
'Driving like Fast and the Furious': Careless driving charge laid after south London crash
A 22-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor on Tuesday night — and stunt driving is on the radar of police and city officials.
Oshawa man charged after $121K in fentanyl seized: Sarnia police
A man from Oshawa is facing multiple charges Wednesday after what Sarnia police describe as the “largest valued seizure of fentanyl” in the history of the Sarnia Police Service.
Two youths sent to hospital after stabbing incident in north London
Two youths were sent to hospital and one youth was arrested early Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing incident in the city’s north end, London police say.
Winnipeg
Court date set for retired priest charged in Manitoba residential school investigation
The court date for a retired 92-year-old priest who was charged following an investigation into sexual abuse allegations at a Manitoba residential school has been set.
Bitcoin transaction leads to robbery, victim confined and assaulted: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly threatened and held a man at gunpoint during a Bitcoin transaction.
Kitchener
Guelph, Ont. mother asks for compassion for teen charged in son's death
A Guelph, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
Encampment residents told to leave Galt site
People living in a homeless encampment in Galt are worried about being forced to leave.
Victoria Park campers 'would be glad to take those options' if affordable housing was available
With a Kitchener emergency shelter set to shut down at the end of the month, the Region of Waterloo is scrambling to find a replacement site to house the 55 people currently living there.
Calgary
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a day of mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
Kenney says 'no' to holiday, but where do Calgary and area schools stand?
Alberta says Monday will be a 'provincial day of mourning,' but not a holiday.
Free Calgary Counselling program for low-income young adults aims to expand
Relief is on the way for young adult Calgarians who are unable to access or afford mental health services.
Saskatoon
BREAKING | Police seek 'armed and dangerous' teen after assault at North Battleford high school
Battleford RCMP is requesting the public's help in finding a 16-year-old suspect who police believe is armed and dangerous.
-
Two men are in police custody following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
The pastor of a Saskatoon church connected to a private school where physical abuse allegedly occurred said he believes some of the claims are "exaggerated."
Edmonton
-
A man convicted of beating his one-year-old son to death will serve less time in prison partly because he was the victim of "state misconduct" at the Edmonton Remand Centre (ERC), a judge has ruled.
-
After 10 days with intermittent power – or none at all – residents in the middle of Jasper National Park are back online.
Vancouver
Reward doubled to $500K in Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism case
Two years after the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., was last targeted by vandals, authorities have announced the reward for helping bring those responsible to justice has doubled to $500,000.
-
After months of frustration and inaction, hundreds of job postings for paramedics in British Columbia have now been posted and an “expedited process” is in place to fill frontline jobs that were stuck in administrative limbo.
-
A Vancouver man who illegally distributed shares in his father's company must pay nearly $1 million in penalties under a settlement with the regulator of B.C.'s financial markets.
Regina
Dillon Whitehawk, crime scene linked to Indian Mafia street gang: expert testimony
A Regina police officer has linked Dillon Whitehawk to a known street gang during testimony on day three of the murder trial.
-
-
RCMP say a special unit dedicated to apprehending fugitives was not actively searching for a Saskatchewan man they say is responsible for a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 others injured.