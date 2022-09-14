Make every day your day with CAA Everyday

If you’re tired of hearing about inflation, we can’t blame you. With the costs of fuel, groceries, entertainment, and just about everything else making headlines, it’s a hard topic to avoid. With our budgets getting tighter, how can Canadian families still expect to make a trip to a sporting event, eat out with their kids, or get back to school clothes?

There are only so many costs you can cut, but one extra tool that can help you make your money go further is CAA’s new CAA Everyday plan.

CAA Everyday is an alternative to CAA’s known and trusted roadside assistance program, designed for people who don’t need a membership program quite as comprehensive as their other great plans, but who still want something that packs some serious punch.

For only $30 a year plus tax, CAA Everyday gets you big savings on the day-to-day expenses we can’t avoid, and the lifestyle purchases that make life fun.

The new membership program includes access to exclusive savings and discounts at more than 126,000 partner locations, like restaurants, home decor shops, clothing stores, and on insurance products - including pet insurance! And for the cyclists, CAA Everyday also offers roadside rescue with CAA Bike Assist™.

Planning any trips this year? You can also get access to discounts on flights, hotels, car rentals, and travel packages with CAA Everyday. If that holiday you’re planning is a road trip, your membership will save you 3 cents per litre on fuel and 10% on car washes at participating Shell locations. It’s as simple as loading your CAA card into the Shell app or swiping your card at the pump.

When we’re facing financial uncertainty and the price of goods is rising beyond our control, it’s nice to have programs in place to help us get more out of our pay cheques. And for just $30 a year plus tax, the CAA Everyday Plan can save you thousands of dollars on everyday purchases and experiences. It’s hard to find better value for your money than the CAA Everyday Plan.

Wherever you go, whatever you do, make every day your day with CAA Everyday.