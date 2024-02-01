Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles Ontario-Quebec border

The earth moved in eastern Ontario and western Quebec Thursday morning.

Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, 40 km northeast of Cornwall and southeast of Valleyfield, Que.

"At 3.7, you're certainly not looking at anything that could be damaging," Chris Boucher, seismic analyst with the Ministry of Natural Resources, told CTV News Ottawa. "At 3.7, it's going to feel like something like a large truck passing by very close, a bit of a jolt. You might hear a large bang….so nothing that could be damaging but certainly enough to remind us that this is a moderate earthquake zone and we do get earthquakes in the area."

Boucher says it's not unusual for the Ottawa Valley-St. Lawrence region to get two to three earthquakes of this magnitude each year.

There are no reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.2 earthquake occurred 7 km northwest of Huntingdon, Que.

Residents from Ottawa's south end, Embrun and Cornwall reported feeling the earthquake, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Boucher says if you do feel an earthquake, "the three steps to take are to drop, cover under a sturdy piece of furniture and to hold on."